Digital Retail Marketing Market will exhibit positive impact during 2023-2027: Rapid growth in social media to improve the Market Growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital retail marketing market size is set to grow by USD 902.88 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 26.39% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rapid growth in social media is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the requirement for a skilled workforce may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Retail Marketing Market 2023-2027

The report on the digital retail marketing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid growth in social media

Higher brand recall in online advertisement

Evolution of digital marketing strategies

Market Trends

Growing shift of preference from traditional to digital retail advertising channels

Implementation of AI in direct marketing

Increased focus on personalization in marketing

Market Challenges

Requirement for skilled workforce

Rapidly changing marketing strategies

Security concerns associated with digital platforms

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The digital retail marketing market is segmented by type (search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others), platform (mobile devices and desktops), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The digital retail marketing market growth in the search Ads segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online population in this segment is targeted based on their search criteria and frequently visited sites. Digital retail marketing by search ads has higher conversion rates as advertisements are generated in close relation to consumer requirements, based on their search history.

By geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high population density and the rapid penetration of the Internet in the region are the major growth factors for the market. The high urbanization in this region is further increasing the adoption of digital retail marketing.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Digital Retail Marketing Market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

Some of the major market vendors are: 123 Internet Group, Advantage Solutions Inc., AMP Agency, Ascential Plc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., GK Software SE, Medallion Retail, Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Shopify Inc., SocialSEO, Straight North LLC, Stream Companies, Tesco Plc, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Theory House, Unfoldr B.V., Vivendi SE, and WebFX

123internet.agency: The company offers digital retail marketing service such as digital marketing strategy for companies.

bigcommerce.com- The company offers digital retail marketing such as Google shopping by sales and order, and Klaviyo.

edelman.com- The company offers digital retail marketing for Haleon, HP, Sanofi and Unilever.

Digital Retail Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.39% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 902.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 23.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 123 Internet Group, Advantage Solutions Inc., AMP Agency, Ascential Plc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., GK Software SE, Medallion Retail, Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Shopify Inc., SocialSEO, Straight North LLC, Stream Companies, Tesco Plc, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Theory House, Unfoldr B.V., Vivendi SE, and WebFX Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

