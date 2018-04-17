Digital Risk Enhances Due Diligence Service Offerings With Hiring Of Industry Veteran Sadie Gurley

Ms. Gurley's leadership allows Digital Risk to better deploy its best-in-class integrated solutions, facilitate rapid access to loan information from client systems and boost loan evaluation services. Clients can expect faster and more efficient due diligence at a time when the secondary market is growing rapidly.

"Sadie's background in the mortgage space will allow her to provide a unique leadership role in growing the Diligence Services Group," said Jeff Taylor, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Digital Risk. "We're fortunate to have her guiding an experienced team."

Ms. Gurley is a former Goldman Sachs Vice President with more than 20 years' experience in mortgage banking and real estate. At Goldman, she was a vice president on the asset backed securities and mortgage trading desks, where she was responsible for buying and securitizing mortgages, auto loans, manufactured housing and other asset classes. Most recently, she was founder and Managing Partner of GreenLake Investment Partners, an investment vehicle focused on rehabilitating and reselling bank-owned or real estate-owned assets. Ms. Gurley is a graduate of New York University's Stern School of Business and Washington State University.

"At a time when proper implementation of TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure (TRID) is straining the resources of financial institutions, the industry is needs transformative, agile due diligence solutions and technologies," said Gurley. "I look forward to leading an innovative team in their efforts to provide next-generation due diligence services to Digital Risk clients."

Ms. Gurley was previously employed at Fortress Investment Group where she was a manager of a prime, sub-prime and manufactured housing whole loan and securities portfolio. Later, at Marathon Asset Management, Ms. Gurley was a Managing Director and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the PPIP, MSFF and MDSF s focused on the residential mortgage and asset backed marketplace. While at Marathon Asset Management, Ms. Gurley was Chairman of the Board and co-creator of Marix Servicing, a mortgage servicer licensed in all 50 states. This experience makes her uniquely capable of growing the Diligence Services practice and meeting various demands of industry partners.

"Regulatory uncertainty creates stress for lenders, who need to focus on their core business of originating and servicing loans," said Puneet Bhirani, CEO of Digital Risk. "With high demand for due diligence services, our combination of state-of-the-art solutions with personalized and scalable interfaces and experienced leaders to implement and maintain them makes Digital Risk's Due Diligence unit an unparalleled service offering."

About Digital Risk, LLC

Digital Risk, LLC is a leading end to end originations, diligence, compliance, and technology services company that offers differentiated solutions to the mortgage, consumer lending, financial services and other regulated industries. By providing a combination of digital mortgage services, configurable technology and business operations, Digital Risk delivers high performance solutions to their clients that brings transformational improvements to quality, cost, and service. Digital Risk, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mphasis Ltd. To learn more, visit www.DigitalRisk.com

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) enables customers to reimagine their digital future by applying a unique formula of integrated cloud and cognitive technology. Mphasis' formula for success drives multi-dimensions of business value with an integrated consumer-centric Front to Back Digital Transformation™, enabling Business Operations and Technology Transformation. Mphasis applies advancements in cognitive and cloud to traditional application and infrastructure services to bring much needed efficiency and cost effectiveness. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, combined with domain expertise and hyper specialization are the foundation for building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

