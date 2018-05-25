Digital Risk Names Jim Jajtner VP, Diligence Services

Jajtner comes to Digital Risk from Clayton Holdings, where he served in the role of director of operations and due diligence underwriting. He previously worked at Equix Financial Services as an underwriting manager, loan originator, closer, processor and post-close funder. Jim holds a finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

At Digital Risk Jim will manage and further streamline the day-to-day operations for our internal Due Diligence Underwriting teams along with managing workflow to achieve department quality, delivery, productivity and profitability goals.

"Jim's 18 years of industry experience in running large, complex due diligence trades and track record of increasing quality, speed and technology performance in his prior leadership roles, was the perfect fit," added CEO Puneet Bhirani. "With high demand for due diligence services, our combination of state-of-the-art solutions with personalized and scalable interfaces and experienced leaders to implement and maintain them makes Digital Risk's Diligence Services unit an unparalleled service offering."

Jim joins Sadie Gurley, recently named Head of Diligence Services, in an enhanced leadership team allowing us to effectively deploy our best-in-class integrated solutions, facilitate rapid access to loan information from client systems and boost loan evaluation services. The updated team will ensure faster and more efficient due diligence at a time when the secondary market is growing rapidly.

"Digital Risk's commitment to 'Making Mortgages Safe' is core to our Diligence Services Group, and allows our clients to invest in mortgage portfolios with piece of mind," Jim said. "The secondary market, in particular, is entering an exciting new cycle and I couldn't think of a better team of professionals to work with as Digital Risk partners with new and existing clients in the space."

At Clayton Business Holdings, Jajtner managed day-to-day operations for the internal due diligence underwriting team and was in charge of operations for the internal due diligence underwriting teams, which consisted of roughly 250 credit, compliance and valuations staff members.

About Digital Risk, LLC

Digital Risk, LLC is a leading end to end originations, diligence, compliance, and technology services company that offers differentiated solutions to the mortgage, consumer lending, financial services and other regulated industries. By providing a combination of digital mortgage services, configurable technology and business operations, Digital Risk delivers high performance solutions to their clients that brings transformational improvements to quality, cost, and service. Digital Risk, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mphasis Ltd. To learn more, visit www.DigitalRisk.com

Media Inquiries:

Sean Dougherty / Ryan Dicovitsky

Dukas Linden Public Relations

sean@dlpr.com / ryan@dlpr.com

212-704-7385

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-risk-names-jim-jajtner-vp-diligence-services-300654840.html

SOURCE Digital Risk LLC

Related Links

http://www.digitalrisk.com

