Digital Risk's LoanFx™ Integrates with Black Knight's LoanSphere Empower Loan Origination System

The integration of LoanFx with Empower will provide near real-time updates throughout the application process to loan officers, their clients and their realtors for increased transparency, with the goal of shortening the entire process from application to approval and underwriting to as little as 20 minutes. LoanFx combined with the Empower LOS will also help support compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

The Empower LOS is a comprehensive platform that supports the retail, wholesale, consumer-direct and home equity lending channels. The system is offered by Black Knight, Inc., a leading provider of integrated software, data and advanced analytics solutions to the mortgage and real estate industries.

"Lenders will benefit from the operational efficiencies that a streamlined loan application process will deliver through the Empower system," said Rich Gagliano, president of Black Knight's Origination Technologies division. "This integration reinforces our mutual commitment to deliver greater innovation in the origination process, increasing operational efficiency for lenders and improving the overall borrower experience."

"A full-service digital mortgage experience platform that excites and empowers consumers and loan officers alike, while driving down costs and cycle times, is essential for today's mortgage industry," said Eric Rawlings, Chief Technology Officer of Digital Risk. "This integration meets that need. LoanFx's customer-focused, data-driven and collaborative loan officer point-of-sale hub, combined with Black Knight's workflow and data analytics-driven loan origination solutions, will offer an unparalleled customer experience while driving tremendous efficiencies within the loan manufacturing process."

Citibank, N.A. recently announced that it has signed up as the platform's first marquee client, utilizing LoanFx to combine its full suite of mortgage products into a unified digital customer experience integrated with Empower. The integrated, self-service system will be available for Citibank's mortgage clients via digital channels, including mobile platforms, providing optimized efficiency and transparency and allowing them to become verifiers and suppliers of loan information.

