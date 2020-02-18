Digital Sales & Marketing World to Bring 1000+ Business Leaders from Across the Country to Hartford This April

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars! Digital Sales & Marketing World (DSMW), formerly IMPACT Live, is returning to Hartford this April for its fourth year.

Over 1,000 marketing, sales, and business leaders from across the globe are expected to attend and participate in engaging workshops, inspirational keynotes, breakout summits, and to connect with some of the industry's biggest names.

Digital Sales & Marketing World returns to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, CT to April 5-7, 2020. Photo by Connecticut Headshots. Digital Sales & Marketing World returns to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, CT to April 5-7, 2020. Photo by IMPACT.

DSMW is welcoming renowned speakers such as Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author, keynote speaker, and Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs Ann Handley; Entrepreneur, Best-selling Author, and Editor & Founder of Smart Hustle Magazine Ramon Ray; Keynote Speaker, Author of Best-Selling Book They Ask, You Answer Marcus Sheridan, Best-selling Author, Speaker, Producer, and Entrepreneur Ron Tite, and many more.

New this year are hands-on role and industry-specific breakout summits designed to provide Connecticut and national businesses in manufacturing, home improvement and construction, retail and e-commerce, financial and professional services, as well as marketing and digital agencies and associations with immersive training to attendees based on their day-to-day role and industry focus.





The event is hosted by IMPACT, a 65-person digital sales, and marketing company based in New Haven, that celebrated its tenth year in business in Connecticut this past November.

"Celebrating 10 years in business is an amazing accomplishment for our team in general, but I'm even prouder to have been able to do it in my home state of Connecticut," shares IMPACT's founder and CEO, Bob Ruffolo, a Connecticut native and 2002 graduate of Central Connecticut State University.

"It's exciting to see Digital Sales & Marketing World bring so many accomplished individuals together in Hartford to learn cutting-edge tactics that they can take back to the office and begin implementing immediately. This year's event is going to be our biggest yet and we can't wait to show attendees the innovation happening here in our state."



DSMW promises to be the only conference where your marketing, sales, and leadership teams will get aligned on what it takes to succeed and transform a business in the digital age.

Digital Sales & Marketing World is a two-day event taking place April 5-7, 2020 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, CT. All-access tickets include world-class keynote speakers, workshops, and breakout sessions, along with lunch and networking happy hours and receptions. For tickets and more information visit www.digitalsalesandmarketingworld.com .

