Digital Scoreboards Announces Exciting New Project Coming Soon to Springdale Public Schools in Springdale, Arkansas

VENICE, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Scoreboards is pleased to announce an exciting new project coming soon to Springdale Public Schools, in Springdale, AR, marking a significant step forward in enhancing the athletic experience and educational opportunities within the district. The collaboration will include seven cutting-edge digital displays - six outdoor and one indoor.

Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, Chris Kirn, President at Digital Scoreboards, remarked, "We are thrilled with the new partnership with Springdale Public Schools. I would like to thank Dr. Cleveland, Keith Fimple, and Donald Tucker for the trust placed in the Digital Scoreboards team. This unique district-wide digital project will undoubtedly impact the athletic department, student body, and Springdale community at large through game day excitement, classroom learning initiatives, and the district-wide advertising opportunity. We look forward to completing this project and turning over another successful Digital Scoreboards project."

This initiative seeks to elevate the athletic experience for students, families, and fans alike. With state-of-the-art technology and dynamic displays, these scoreboards will not only enhance game day excitement but also provide invaluable educational opportunities.

Moreover, the project offers a unique district-wide advertising platform, providing local businesses with the opportunity to connect with the Springdale community while supporting the district's athletic programs and educational endeavors.

Digital Scoreboards is committed to delivering superior quality and service, ensuring that each installation meets the highest standards of performance and reliability. Through this partnership, Springdale Public Schools and Digital Scoreboards aim to create lasting value for the community, enriching the lives of students and residents alike.

For more information about Digital Scoreboards and their innovative solutions, visit https://digitalscoreboards.net/ .

About Digital Scoreboards:

Digital Scoreboards is a leading provider of cutting-edge sports displays to high schools and colleges nationwide. Committed to our customers and providing them with unique solutions, we offer innovative financing options, industry-leading warranty, and around-the-clock customer service because it's not just a scoreboard but an investment in your school's athletic program for years to come.

SOURCE Digital Scoreboards