Digital Scoreboards Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary: A Decade of Innovation and Impact

COLUMBIA, Ill., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Scoreboards proudly celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its first scoreboard installation. In just a decade, the company has successfully completed over 750 projects across 41 states, partnering with hundreds of high schools and colleges/universities to deliver cutting-edge indoor and outdoor digital display solutions.

Founded on the vision of addressing the real needs of real organizations, Digital Scoreboards quickly distinguished itself as more than just a provider of scoreboards, but a solutions-based company dedicated to resolving scoreboard challenges. Bridging the gap between the market's offerings and schools' needs, the company leveraged its expertise in manufacturing, advertising, digital technology, and sports to revolutionize the scoreboard experience.

"Our mission from the start has been to provide unparalleled value, affordability, performance, and potential to our clients," said Chris Kirn, CEO and President of Digital Scoreboards. "We identified a critical need for high-quality, cost-effective digital display solutions and committed ourselves to meeting that need with innovation and dedication. Celebrating this milestone is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and the trust placed in us by our partners."

Digital Scoreboards' new exclusive partnership with Insane Impact has introduced cutting-edge advancements and new opportunities for customers, further enhancing the company's ability to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. With a shared commitment to excellence, the two are providing enhanced services, ensuring satisfaction at every stage of the scoreboard acquisition process.

Digital Scoreboards celebrates its team of dedicated employees whose hard work and innovative spirit have been integral to the company's success. Their collective efforts have not only set new standards in the scoreboard industry but also ensured that each project delivers exceptional value and performance.

Looking ahead, Digital Scoreboards remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and community impact. The next decade promises continued growth, driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a shared vision of transforming educational institutions across the nation.

For more information about Digital Scoreboards, visit https://digitalscoreboards.net/ .

About Digital Scoreboards:

Digital Scoreboards provides innovative financing options, industry-leading warranty, and around-the-clock customer service because it's not just a scoreboard but an investment in your school's athletic program for years to come.

