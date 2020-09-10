Digital Seat Launches In Venue Fan Friendly Engagement Platform With Big 12 Powerhouses Oklahoma And Oklahoma State For 2020 Football Season

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Seat Media, the real-time fan engagement technology platform for sports and entertainment, is continuing their expansion into college sports this fall launching in stadium with several Division I partners, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU and Tulsa for the 2020 football season.

Fans simply aim their mobile device camera at the seat armrest or bleacher to instantly launch the Digital Seat platform. Once launched, the platform provides multiple interactive modules ranging from access to real-time stats, team rosters, valuable sponsor offers, purchasing team merchandise, enter-to-win campaigns, digital programs and more.

The platform, which does not require an app download or Wi-Fi, is accessible for fans through Digital Seat tags containing a uniquely encoded QR code which when fans aim their phone camera at the seat armrest or bleacher, instantly launches the Digital Seat platform. The platform provides multiple interactive modules including real-time stats, team rosters, school merchandise, digital programs, sponsor content, and the ability to support key athletic and university initiatives. The platform may also be accessed through digital signage at specific venues.

"Our technology, combined with our low-bandwidth platform, makes fan content accessible through their mobile device inside the stadium without the need to download an app or wi-fi access. Digital Seat's goal is to empower sports fans with easier access to content that enhances their experience and creates meaningful connections with fans in the stadium," said Cameron Fowler, CEO, Digital Seat Media.

"Digital Seat provides unique and targeted content for Sooner fans", said Drew Gaschler, Director of Marketing at The University of Oklahoma. We are always looking for ways to innovate and Digital Seat gives us the opportunity to customize content delivery for our fans and sponsors."

"We are very excited to partner with Digital Seat to provide our fans with a whole new element of the Cowboy football game day experience. We anticipate that easy access to rosters and live stats will be an instant hit and we look forward to continuing to work with Digital Seat on further enriching the fan experience at no cost to our fans," said Payton Phillips, Associate AD / Strategic Marketing & Sales, Oklahoma State Athletics.

Earlier last year, Digital Seat and Learfield IMG College announced a multi-year relationship aimed at improving the fan experience and increasing engagement with sponsors at live events, while providing real-time ROI to brands and universities. As part of this relationship, Digital Seat has begun installing its platform at college venues nationwide.

The Digital Seat Media platform connects fans to brands inside of a venue on their mobile device, in low bandwidth environments without the need to download an app or wi-fi. The Digital Seat platform works on all major smartphones, regardless of brand, or wireless carrier. The platform works by simply placing a small, non-intrusive tag on venue seats, armrests, or bleachers, enabling fans to engage with offers, content, and activities in real time on their mobile device. In addition to the in-stadium tags, Digital Seat offers a digital version of their tags designed for on-air broadcast and OTT programming. The custom analytics dashboard provides real-time ROI performance metrics allowing brands and content providers to see number of tags scanned, the modules scanned, as well as offers downloaded to their digital wallet and redeemed.



