Digital Securities Maven Thomas Carter Enlists Former Nike Brand Director, Jerome Conlon, to Bring Cryptocurrency to the Masses

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holders of bank stocks should avert their eyes. Having regained 2/3 of its value prior to last year's sell-off, Bitcoin has risen nearly 200% so far this year. Many pundits and commentators are predicting another bull-run for Bitcoin before the end of the year. One such pioneer and FinTech veteran is Thomas Carter, founder of DealBox, a platform that empowers issuers and investors to take advantage of the current digital transformation of capital markets being driven by the emergence of STOs or Security Token Offerings.

The crafting of the narrative and strategy around this ambitious consumer education campaign — dubbed, "Make crypto easy" — will be led by branding guru Jerome Conlon.

Institutional investment is picking up; just about every Fortune 100 company is dipping in; Facebook just released Libra (for better or for worse); Blockstack launched the first SEC-qualified token offering in history. Bloomberg has finally admitted Bitcoin is a thing and President Trump is tweeting about it.

Those are just the highlights.

Even naysayers, at this point, can't deny that cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and blockchain technology aren't fading away. In fact, the often-cited tipping point of mass adoption seems to be fast approaching.

In his recently published book, "Life After Google," economist and writer George Gilder, famous for predicting many of today's technological advances back in the 80s, postulates that blockchain technology will have a bigger impact than all of the previous technological innovations combined.

Thomas Carter on the current situation:

"With blockchain tech and cryptocurrency, we aren't dealing with a typical market adoption learning curve. Bitcoin was born of iconoclastic ideals and philosophy. If you were a technologist and you resonated with the philosophy behind Bitcoin, then you would figure out how to use it. In other words, user-friendliness wasn't ever a consideration until now and that was mostly on purpose."

Conlon has this to say about the project:

"This is the greatest business story never told. We need to tell it. People need to understand the massive change that blockchain is bringing to the world."

The campaign will offer newbies to cryptocurrency solutions in four key areas:

1. Identity

2. Usability

3. Payments

4. Education

Details on the solutions being offered, and the vision for each, will be revealed in forthcoming information releases over the coming weeks.

To learn more about the Make Crypto Easy campaign, please visit http://www.makecryptoeasy.io.

