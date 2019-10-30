Digital Seller's Disclosure Forms Made Available by Sellers Shield

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers Shield, an industry leader in legal and real estate software solutions, provides Oklahoma brokers, agents, and sellers with tools for online disclosure and lawsuit prevention. Oklahoma real estate professionals can provide their listing clients with access to the tools at no cost.

Disclosure issues are the most common cause of home sale lawsuits, and if the seller gets sued, most often the listing agent and their brokerage get pulled into the lawsuit as well.

Sellers Shield's Smart Seller Tools™ aim to prevent home sale lawsuits for sellers, agents, and brokers by giving home sellers an easy, interactive, and online way to fill out their Oklahoma seller's disclosure. The interactive process walks home sellers through the disclosure forms, preventing critical mistakes, and ensuring the forms are filled out completely and accurately.

Sellers Shield's interactive process helps limit liability and manage risk for agents and brokers and is endorsed by leading national E&O insurance providers who offer deductible waivers on claims where Sellers Shield is used. Many of the largest brokers in Oklahoma are already using the online disclosure forms.



Even with accurate disclosure, buyer disputes can still occur. Sellers Shield offers Home Sale Legal Protection™ to home sellers, protecting them with up to $20,000 paid legal representation, by experienced real estate attorneys, for claims made within 1, 2, or 3 years of the sale.



Agents can use their online dashboard to invite sellers to disclose, provide access to the tools, track disclosure completion status, and manage active disclosures.



Sellers Shield, active in Texas since 2016, launched their interactive disclosure forms in eight additional states and Home Sale Legal Protection™ across the U.S. in late 2018. Premium license programs, including agent branding and broker management portals, are also available to brokers and agents.

About Sellers Shield

Austin-based Sellers Shield provides software and legal solutions that protect real estate brokers, agents and home sellers from lawsuits. Sellers Shield's state-of-the-art protection is designed by legal experts to help prevent lawsuits and provide security to sellers if one occurs. The company's turn-key online disclosure process gives sellers the guidance they need and limits agent liability. Visit sellersshield.com to learn more.

