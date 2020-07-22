Digital Shadows announces integration with Atlassian Jira

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Shadows, the leader in digital risk protection, has today announced full integration with popular issue and project tracking platform Atlassian Jira. It means that customers of both organizations can now receive real-time actionable intelligence via Digital Shadows SearchLight™ within Jira without building new processes or IT Support Management (ITSM) workflows.

Via the integration, Atlassian Jira and SearchLight clients are able to customize which alerts flow into their Jira instance. Alerts could include notifications of exposed documents, customer information, employee credentials, domain impersonation, open ports, or malicious mobile applications – as well as other key issues of importance to IT or security professionals.

Alerts are configurable by alert type, alert sub type, and severity level – enabling customers to fully tailor the intelligence they receive in Jira. While a full description is added within the alert itself, if customers need additional context this can be easily accessed via a link back to the SearchLight portal.

Rob Campbell, Product Manager at Digital Shadows comments: "IT and security professionals increasingly want all their actionable intelligence in one place and within a single dashboard. This is why we already support similar platforms from ServiceNow and Splunk. We're pleased to add Jira to this growing list today and will look to add more as part of our 2020 plan."

Combining Digital Shadows SearchLight with Jira is quick and easy. Digital Shadows customers should download the Digital Shadows App from the Atlassian Marketplace and enter their API details to start receiving incidents.

Please see https://digitalshadows.com/blog-and-research/jira-atlassian-searchlight-integration/ for more information.

