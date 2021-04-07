Digital Shadows announces new threat intelligence capabilities mapping to MITRE ATT&CK framework

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Shadows , the leader in digital risk protection, today announces powerful upcoming features to its SearchLight™ solution providing greater insight into threat actors than ever before. By integrating with MITRE ATT&CK®, Digital Shadows customers will benefit from the collective insight of thousands of security professionals worldwide. This globally accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques is based on real-world observations and has emerged as the 'go to' community for those seeking to understand threat actors and their tactics, techniques, and procedures.

The new features draw on this collective global security 'brain' but provide security professionals with visualizations relevant to their specific organization so they can quickly determine the relevance or danger of a particular threat actor or incident to them. This insight is further enhanced by Digital Shadows own analysis of threat actors and updates within the same library. Combined, it means Digital Shadows customers gain actionable remediation advice against specific threat actors before they may pose a risk.

Russell Bentley, VP Product at Digital Shadows comments: "In just the last few months we have seen incidents such as SolarWinds and the Microsoft Exchange compromise which have caused a high level of global concern. Security professionals and board members are understandably asking the question 'how is this a relevant risk to my organization?' and they want the answer to that quickly. These new features help with that and provide organizations with opportunities to take action whether it's blocking a list of indicators associated with a threat actor or to proactively mitigate MITRE ATT&CK techniques and associations."

The MITRE ATT&CK mappings also help with general threat intelligence research. Most security teams struggle to collect, combine, and analyze threat intelligence that is relevant to their organization. The new features enable professionals to search for threats filtering by the target industry sector or target location.

The new features are available to all customers at the end of April.

