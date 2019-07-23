Digital Shadows Extends Market Leadership with Biggest Ever Capability Update

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Shadows, the leader in digital risk protection, has today announced significant updates to its SearchLight™ platform which will enable organizations to make faster and better decisions regarding security risks associated with digital transformation. The updates further cement Digital Shadows position as a 'leader'1 for digital risk protection and gears the company up for its next stage of growth.

Following significant investment in research & development, SearchLight's new risk engine enables security teams to better prioritize and assess external digital risks. For impersonating domains and marked document alerts, SearchLight immediately identifies key risk factors and assesses the risk posed using a method aligned to the FAIR model – incorporating asset value, risk likelihood, and scenario-based impact assessments.

In addition to the addition of risk scoring, security teams are now also provided with the tools to take action. Digital Shadows 'playbooks', based on the NIST computer security incident handling guide, provide step by step advice to triage, evaluate, and mitigate risks.

With rich context made instantly available, security teams of all sizes can dramatically reduce the time spent triaging and responding to alerts. This gives organizations the context they need to protect against phishing, detect data loss, and gain control of their digital footprint.

As an example, on average Digital Shadows customers receive 290 domain impersonations per year. In these circumstances, customers will immediately be advised of whether the domain is hosting content, view full screenshots, source code, and details of its DNS and MX records including a full history of WHOIS registration. SearchLight will automatically include context provided by Google Safe Browsing and Webroot as industry-leading sources for context.

Alongside these changes, Digital Shadows is unveiling new collection techniques, including automated asset discovery and image searching. You can read more about further platform enhancements in a blog by Digital Shadows' CEO and Founder, Alastair Paterson.

Paterson comments: "This update to our service is the single biggest change to our platform since we started the company and is key to our mission to provide our customers and managed service provider partners with the most sophisticated and context-rich solution on the market. Through this update we are empowering security professionals to clearly identify risk and be able to act quickly. Strategically we also believe this will help them better articulate longer-term issues to C-level audiences.

