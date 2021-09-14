Digital Shadows launches SocialMonitor - a key defense against executive impersonation on social media

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Shadows , the leader in digital risk protection, today announces a new feature within its SearchLight™ solution enabling organizations to rapidly identify fake social media accounts registered against their key executives – and get them taken down quickly.

Cyber criminals routinely impersonate companies and key personnel on social media. Motivations vary but can include social engineering attacks such as business email compromise or to redirect users to malicious sites carrying malware. However, there can also be malicious attempts to spread disinformation about a company or its brands. Customer service professionals and company handles are also in the cross hairs of cyber criminals.

All social media platforms will take down fake accounts once alerted but keeping on top of the constant creation of fake profiles is a challenge. SocialMonitor overcomes these challenges by adding targeted human collection to SearchLight's existing broad automated coverage. Digital Shadows customers simply need to register key staff members within the SearchLight portal. Thereafter, users will receive "Impersonating Employee Profile" alerts which will be pre-vetted by its analyst team. This ensures that organizations only receive relevant notifications of concern.

Russell Bentley at Digital Shadows comments: "Fake profiles on social media are rife and frequently used to spread disinformation or redirect users to scams or malware. Social media providers have taken steps such as providing a verified profile checkmark and removing fake accounts. However, there is often too long a window of opportunity before action can be taken. SocialMonitor provides organizations with a proactive defense so that offending profiles can be taken down quickly, protecting their customers and corporate reputation."

To learn more, download the Digital Shadows social media monitoring, visit https://www.digitalshadows.com/solutions/social-media-monitoring/

ABOUT DIGITAL SHADOWS

Digital Shadows minimizes digital risk by identifying unwanted exposure and protecting against external threats. Organizations can suffer regulatory fines, loss of intellectual property, and reputational damage when digital risk is left unmanaged. Digital Shadows SearchLight™ helps you minimize these risks by detecting data loss, securing your online brand, and reducing your attack surface. To learn more, visit www.digitalshadows.com .

CONTACT: Dex Polizzi, [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Shadows

Related Links

http://www.digitalshadows.com

