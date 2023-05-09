Digital shipment market to grow at a CAGR of 21.76% from 2022 to 2027: Increasing customer demand for faster and more streamlined services to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital shipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 50,698.49 million during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 21.76%. The market is segmented by type (digital shipping lines and digital freight forwarders), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The digital shipping lines segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Digital shipping companies use containers equipped with tracking devices to transmit logistics-related information in real time. These companies offer various advantages, such as online booking with ocean freight suppliers at competitive rates. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the digital shipping lines segment during the forecast period. The increasing customer demand for faster and more streamlined services is driving market growth. Consumers are looking for ways that enable quick purchasing decisions. Therefore, freight service providers are integrating digital tools such as online chats. Many companies prefer shipping service providers with new and efficient digital business platforms. Hence, the rising demand for fast and streamlined logistics services is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Shipment Market 2023-2027

Digital shipment market insights -

Vendors: 15+, including AP Moller Maersk AS, Boxnbiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd., FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., Forto GmbH, Hapag Lloyd AG, HMM Europe Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd., TRAXENS, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., Zencargo, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (digital shipping lines and digital freight forwarders), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the digital shipment market was valued at USD 11,433.57 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 3,229.99 million.

Digital shipment market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Digital shipment market - Vendor insights

The global digital shipment market is competitive, with the presence of various regional and international shipping lines and freight forwarders. Vendors are integrating Industry 4.0 systems to enhance their services and increase their market shares. They are investing in joint ventures and acquisitions to expand their presence in new regions. Moreover, to differentiate their offerings, vendors are investing in the deployment of advanced technologies and are providing numerous digital shipment services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

CMA CGM Group - The company offers digital shipment solutions such as CMA CGM eSolutions.

The company offers digital shipment solutions such as CMA CGM eSolutions. COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd. - The company offers digital shipment solutions.

The company offers digital shipment solutions. Deutsche Post AG - The company offers digital shipment solutions such as Digital Integrations in eCommerce channels.

The company offers digital shipment solutions such as Digital Integrations in eCommerce channels. Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd. - The company offers digital shipment solutions such as GreenX platform.

Digital shipment market – Market dynamics

Major trends

Globalization in the supply chain

Industry 4.0 integration

Rapid growth of e-commerce

Globalization of supply chains and the availability of new market opportunities are leading to intense competition in the market. Most consumer goods companies buy and sell goods across different countries to expand their businesses. Shipping local goods to other countries helps improve the economy, as importing and exporting goods increase tax revenues. The governments of many countries are investing in developing new trade corridors, which are used by shippers and carriers to transport goods. Therefore, supply chain globalization is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Cybercrime risks

Shortage of technical expertise

Impact of the ongoing trade war between US and China

The rise in digitization increases the risk of cybercrime, such as hacking and ransomware attacks. Therefore, cybercrime is a major concern for the shipping industry. Therefore, it is important to ensure the protection of private or sensitive data while establishing interoperability for seamless data exchange. Manipulation of cargo, shipping, and port systems are some of the most common cybercrimes. Such crimes can adversely affect companies' financial performance and brand image. Therefore, the risk of cybercrime is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The digital shipment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this digital shipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital shipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital shipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital shipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital shipment market vendors

Digital Shipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 50,698.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Boxnbiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Evergreen Marine Corp. Taiwan Ltd., FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., Forto GmbH, Hapag Lloyd AG, HMM Europe Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd., TRAXENS, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., Zencargo, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

