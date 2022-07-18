Digital Showers Market to Reach $8.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR: AMR

Increase in awareness regarding water conservation and rise in demand for digital showers to regulate temperature of water have boosted the growth of the global digital showers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Digital Showers Market by Type (Shower Head, Shower System), by Water Fed (Rear Wall Fed, Ceiling Fed, Ceiling and Wall Fed), by Application (Residential, Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global digital showers industry was accounted for $4.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in awareness regarding water conservation and rise in demand for digital showers to regulate temperature of water have boosted the growth of the global digital showers market. However, high cost of installation of digital showers hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in sensor technology would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic hampered the market due to prolonged lockdown and disruptions in manufacturing and production activities.

However, the market is expected to get back on track with the increase in vaccination drives across the globe.

The residential segment held the largest share

By application, the residential segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global digital showers market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in spending capacity on life style by the people in private properties. The report includes analysis of the non-residential segment.

The shower head segment dominated the market

By type, the shower head segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global digital showers market, due to its higher cost owing to higher quality. However, the shower system segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in installation of new digital shower systems.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to highest construction projects carrying out in the region. However, the global digital showers market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in installation of new digital shower with rise in disposable income.

Major market players

Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH and Co. KG

Aqualisa Products Limited

Delta faucet

Gainsborough Showers

Grohe AG

Hansgrohe AG

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

Jaquar and Company Private Limited

Kohler Co.

Masco Corporation

Moen Incorporated

MX Group

Rohl LLC

TRITON SHOWERS

Vigo Industries LLC

Vola A/S and Zoe Industries, Inc.

