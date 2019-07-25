Digital Signage Boosts Communication With Residents at Habitat America

STERLING, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, implemented a digital signage network in 15 Habitat America locations, a property management company headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

Founded in 1988, Habitat America is a third-party property management firm. They specialize in creating tailor-made marketing and management plans to provide the highest level of service to their residents. Habitat America professionally manages multi-family and senior housing in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

The digital signage network is powered by Mvix's content-rich software. The goal of the implementation is to improve Habitat America's resident communications and cut down printing costs across their locations.

The Challenge

Habitat America wanted a way to update their outdated communication method of manually putting flyers on each residents' door.

They needed a solution that would:

Improve internal and external communications

Increase brand consistency across their locations

Modernize their facilities

Help save resources

The Solution

Habitat America implemented a network of 15 digital signage displays across 15 different locations. The network is powered by the Mvix digital signage software.

The Mvix platform offered:

Ease-of-use - The Mvix software allowed Habitat America to upload and manage their content in a user-friendly manner.

The Mvix software allowed Habitat America to upload and manage their content in a user-friendly manner. Remote access - The Habitat America team was able to access the software from anywhere. This meant that the screens could be updated on the go to display the most up-to-date information.

The Habitat America team was able to access the software from anywhere. This meant that the screens could be updated on the go to display the most up-to-date information. Content-rich software - The Mvix content library includes over 200 content apps and data integrations, giving Habitat America a variety of content to choose from.

The Mvix content library includes over 200 content apps and data integrations, giving Habitat America a variety of content to choose from. Advanced content scheduling - Habitat America was able to schedule event listings, reminders, and monthly flyers ahead of time, customizing their screens to show different content for different times.

The Result

The digital signage implementation helped Habitat America modernize their communication methods with their residents and guests.

Habitat America has noticed:

A reduction in resources needed for communication

Increased resident engagement

A decrease in their resident-communication workload

Flexibility in updating content

"Universally, residents really like the digital signage and our managers are saving resources in ways they didn't expect. Mvix has a ton to offer with their solution," said Stephanie Kochis, Management Specialist at Habitat America

Overall, the Mvix content-rich digital signage software was a great addition to all of the Habitat America offices where it was implemented in. It helped modernize their properties, improve communication with employees and boost resident satisfaction with eye-catching content, and reduce printing costs.

"Working with Habitat America to implement digital signage in their properties has been pleasant. Habitat America is now able to engage better with their residents by displaying announcements, event listings, and more," said Jacqueline Hoffmann, Solutions Consultant at Mvix.

To read the detailed case study, download your free copy here.

For more information on Habitat America, visit www.habitatamerica.com

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, the Mvix platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications.

For more information, call 703.382.1739 or visit www.mvixdigitalsignage.com.

