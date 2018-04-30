Mvix Digital Signage Engages Families at Massachusetts Boys & Girls Club

STERLING, Va., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix has been selected by The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, one of the oldest affiliates of the greater Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to power their digital signage network. The goal of the display network is to engage parents and club members to increase participation in club events and activities.

The Holyoke Club serves more than 350 youths daily and operates 3 satellite branches, including a teen mentorship program. The Club runs childcare services and several academic and recreational after-school programs for kindergarten through high school students.

The Challenge

The staff at Holyoke Boys & Girls Club pinned announcements on cork boards but saw very little engagement from parents and kids.

The Club also lacked a way to physically showcase multimedia content that the kids were creating. The content included video projects, photography, and digital art.

The goal of the digital signage project was to further expand the technological capacities of the club, while simultaneously creating a better engagement channel with parents and the children they served.

The Solution

The club identified areas with a lot of foot traffic and high dwell times and installed networked digital signs powered by the Mvix digital signage software.

The software offered:

multimedia integrations - the club displayed branded videos and student projects

event integrations - automated event listings were easily displayed in real-time

remote management - the IT Director can instantly update content from the main office

The Results

The Holyoke Boys & Girls Club staff has reported:

parents have quick access to club schedules and get a view of what their children are accomplishing

parents also show increased engagement in volunteer activities and chaperoned events

club members show greater interest in activities and projects that are showcased on the displays

"The ease of use and features of the Mvix digital signage software were very compelling," said Victor Rojas, the IT Director at The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke. "It made it easy to update and add content on our own."

The club also shared curated content via the Mvix platform. With the 2018 Winter Olympics feed, the club displayed medal counts as well as news and fun tidbits from the games.

"We're thrilled that the Boys & Girls Club has been able to take full advantage of our digital signage content integrations," said A. Jay, Senior Director of Business Relations at Mvix. "Their organization is already very tech savvy, and adding digital signage to their repertoire gives them another powerful tool to engage their club members and parents."

To read the detailed case study, download your free copy here.

About Mvix

At Mvix, a love for technology drives who they are and what they do. For over a decade, they have been a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions.

To date, their platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Nike and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com or give us a call at 703.382.1739.

