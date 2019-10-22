Digital Signage Enhances Advertising for Bluewater Promotions Inc.

STERLING, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, implemented a digital signage network of 15 media players within the Bluewater Medical Clinic in Sarnia, Ontario.

Bluewater Promotions Inc. is a marketing and advertising program designed for businesses to reach consumers in high-traffic and high-volume waiting rooms through digital advertising. They currently have origins within Bluewater Medical Clinic.

The digital signage network is powered by Mvix's content-rich software. The goal of the implementation was to create a streamlined process for managing their advertising and to reduce perceived wait times in physician offices, boosting the patient experience.

The Challenge

Bluewater Promotions Inc. wanted an easier way to display advertising for the Bluewater Medical Clinic offices.

They needed a solution that would:

Streamline content management

Create dynamic advertising visuals

Modernize their facilities

Help save resources

The Solution

Bluewater Promotion Inc. implemented a network of 15 digital signage displays within the Bluewater Medical Clinic. The network is powered by the Mvix digital signage software.

The Mvix platform offered:

Remote access - Bluewater Promotions Inc. staff was able to access the software from anywhere. This meant all the screens within the building could be updated from one place to display the most up-to-date information.

Content-rich software - The Mvix content library includes over 200 content apps and data integrations, giving Bluewater Promotions Inc. a variety of content to choose from.

Ease-of-use - The Mvix software allowed Bluewater Promotions Inc. to upload and manage their content in a user-friendly manner.

Advanced content scheduling - Bluewater Promotions Inc. was able to schedule advertisements and other content ahead of time, customizing their screens to show different content for different times of the day.

The Result

The digital signage implementation helped Bluewater Promotions Inc. modernize their advertising method while saving time and resources.

Bluewater Promotions Inc. has noticed:

Increased patient engagement

Reduced perceived wait times

Flexibility in content management

A more modernized, tech-savvy atmosphere

"Choosing MVIX was an easy decision. From the initial exploration stages all the way through to implementation and follow up, working with MVIX has been a pleasure and communication has been seamless. Bluewater Promotions was interested in an easy-to-install, easy-to-use software," said Ashley Bisson, Director of Marketing at Bluewater Promotions Inc.

Overall, the Mvix content-rich digital signage software was a great addition to the Bluewater Medical Clinic offices. It helped modernize the facility and boost the patient experience with eye-catching content.

"Bluewater Promotions Inc. has done an incredible job advertising the Bluewater Medical Clinic offices and boosting the patient experience," said Jacqueline, Solutions Consultant at Mvix. "It's been a pleasure working with Bluewater Promotions Inc. to implement digital signage and achieve these results."

