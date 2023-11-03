Digital signage market size to increase by USD 8.11 billion between 2022 and 2027 | The market is driven by factors such as the high growth of retail space - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital signage market size is forecast to grow by USD 8.11 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the high growth of retail space, the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, and the high growth of digital out-of-home (DOOH) signage. However, the growing e-commerce industry will hinder market growth. APAC will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is driven by the rising demand for digital signage for marketing and branding purposes. The increase in digital advertising spending is another factor driving the digital signage market growth in APAC. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signage Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The digital signage market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Daktronics Inc. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as SMP 2200 Compact 4k UHD Digital Signage Player.

- The company offers digital signage products and services such as SMP 2200 Compact UHD Digital Signage Player. HP Inc. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as LED Billboard.

- The company offers digital signage products and services such as LED Billboard. Intel Corp. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as Sharp LCD Monitors.

- The company offers digital signage products and services such as Sharp LCD Monitors. LG Corp. - The company offers digital signage products and services such as Displays, players, and accessories.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into retail, QSR and restaurants, education, healthcare, and others.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America .

What are the key data covered in this digital signage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital signage market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, APAC, , and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signage market vendors.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Component Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

