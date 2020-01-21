Digital Signage Reinforces Campus Communication at Brandeis University

STERLING, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, has implemented a digital signage network of 16 screens on Brandeis University's campus.

Founded in 1948, Brandeis University is a private research university located in Waltham, Massachusetts. Their 235-acre campus is nestled just nine miles west of Boston and is home to over 5,800 students and 1,700 staff members. They offer more than 42 majors 46 minors and have over 260 clubs and organizations.

The digital signage network is powered by Mvix digital signage software. The goal of the implementation was to engage students and increase awareness of school events and announcements.

The Challenge

Rather than rely on static posters and email to advertise events and send out important information, Brandeis wanted a new dynamic solution to engage students and staff.

They needed a solution that would:

Increase the overall campus experience

Advertise upcoming events and opportunities

Streamline all internal communications

Modernize their campus

The Solution

Sixteen media players and screens were placed throughout the campus. Mvix's digital signage software powered each of the media players, allowing Brandeis to display targeted content for students and staff.

The digital signage displays were strategically placed in lobbies, hallways, and dorms to increase maximum viewership.

The Mvix software provided:

Content-rich software - The Mvix content library includes over 150 content apps and data integrations, giving Brandeis a variety of content to choose from

The Mvix content library includes over 150 content apps and data integrations, giving a variety of content to choose from Remote access - The Brandeis team was able to access the software from anywhere. This means that the screens can be updated on the go to display the most up-to-date information

The team was able to access the software from anywhere. This means that the screens can be updated on the go to display the most up-to-date information Unlimited users - The Mvix software allows Brandeis to have multiple admins to access and change their content as needed

The Mvix software allows to have multiple admins to access and change their content as needed Advanced content scheduling - Brandeis is able to schedule event listings, announcements, and campus news ahead of time, customizing their screens to show different content for different audiences

The Result

This digital signage implementation helped Brandeis improve its campus communication while modernizing its buildings.

"I have really enjoyed establishing a digital signage network here at the University and we look forward to continuing to expand," said Timothy Touchette, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs at Brandeis University.

The Mvix platform allowed Brandeis to:

Advertise upcoming events and news, increasing participation in university-sponsored events

Include students in the digital signage process, giving them permissions to create unique content for the screens

Become a more sustainable campus by reducing printing costs associated with posters and flyers

Have a more modernized campus, encouraging prospective students to apply for admission

Overall, digital signage was a great addition to the Brandeis University campus. The digital signage implementation combined forward-thinking technology and digital-native students, elevating the on-campus experience. The solution helped keep students, staff, and visitors engaged and informed.

"It's always a wonderful experience to partner with a University that fully understands the value of digital signage for their student body. Tim and his team have done an outstanding job expanding digital signage to multiple departments and across the campus to increase student engagement and provide up to date information for the campus," said Jacqueline Hoffmann, Solutions Consultant at Mvix.

To read the detailed case study, download a free copy here.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, their platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Crowne Plaza and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com or call 703.382.1739.

