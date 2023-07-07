Digital Signature Global Market is Projected to Reach $48.2 Billion by 2030: Shared Services Model to Accelerate Enterprise Digitization

07 Jul, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signature: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.4% CAGR and reach US$35.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 34.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.3% CAGR
The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.7% and 28% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 294 Featured) -
- Adobe Inc.
- AlphaTrust Corporation
- Ascertia
- Bit4id Ltd
- ComSignTrust
- DigiCert, Inc.
- DocuSign, Inc.
- Entrust Corp.
- GlobalSign
- IdenTrust, Inc.
- Multicert
- Notarius
- OneSpan
- RNTrust (RECRO-NET Middle East FZ-LLC)
- RPost, Inc.
- Secured Signing Limited
- SunGard SIGNiX Inc.
- Symtrax Corp
- Thales Group
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Pandemic-Led Digital Transformation Puts the Spotlight on Digital Signatures
- Competitive Scenario
- Digital Signature - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Digital Signature
- Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
- Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense and Legal Sectors
- Expanding Role of E-Signatures in Enterprise Applications
- Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market Growth
- With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security
- Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth
- EXHBIIT: Number of Data Breaches and Exposed Records (in Million) in the US for the Period 2015-2020
- Average Cost of Data Breach in (US$ Million) by Country/Region for the Year 2021
- Amidst Digitization of Business Activities, Digital Signature Market Poised to Transform
- Businesses to Continue Implementation of Hybrid Human-Digital Experiences
- Regulations to Allow the Use of Electronic Signatures for Several Types of Agreements
- Robust Identity Assessment for Remote Electronic Signatures
- Conventional Forms-based Processes to Shift to Conversational, Intelligent Experiences
- Shared Services Model to Accelerate Enterprise Digitization
- E-signatures to Become Essential Part of the Contract Process for All Organizations
- E-signatures to Transform from a Team-specific Tool to an Enterprise-wide Strategic Imperative
- Digital Agreement Collaboration is Expected to Include New Functionality
- Digital Transformation to Revolutionize Internal Processes
- Touchless Experiences are Anticipated to Increase
- Advanced Identity Verification & Biometric Signature: Essential to Facilitate Remote E-Signatures
- Biometric Signatures
- Advanced Identity Checks
- Artificial Intelligence Drives Improvements in Digital Signature Technology
- AI's Role in Prevention of Forgery in Digital Signatures
- Future Role of AI in Digital Signature
- Role of Digital Signature in Blockchain Technology
- Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of Security
- Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital Signatures
- World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021
- High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures
- Rise in Digital Banking Transactions Enhances Need for Digital Signatures: Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures
- Government Bodies Adopt Digital Signatures to Ensure Secure & Efficient Document Processing
- Digital Signature Technologies Hold Prominence for Legal Services
- Real Estate Industry: Digital Transformation Enhances Significance of E-Signatures
- Digital Trends Transform Insurance Industry, Fuel Need for Digital Signatures
- Increased Use of Technology in Healthcare Presents Opportunity for Digital Signature Technology
- Digital Signature Software Market: Rise in Digital Technologies Enhance Growth Prospects
- Global Digital Signature Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2022 (E)
- Global Digital Signature Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2022 (E)
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions
- Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature
- Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business Activities
- Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market
- Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital Signatures
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmyxje
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article