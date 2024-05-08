Digital Signature Market, 33% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital signature market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.40 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signature Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered End-user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Legal, and Others) and Component (Software, Hardware, and Service) Key Companies Covered Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Corp., GMO Internet Group Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Revvsales Inc., RPost UK Limited, Salesforce.com Inc., Secured Signing Ltd., SIBS Multicert, Signflow, SIGNiX Inc., Symtrax, Thales Group, Thoma Bravo LP, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Adobe Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 33%. to the growth of the global market. The Digital Signature Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. North America is set to play a significant role in the global market's growth, with an estimated 33% contribution during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the widespread use of cloud technology in the US and Canada.

Major vendors like Adobe, DocuSign, Oracle, SIGNiX, Entrust Datacard, and OneSpan are key players in the region, offering cloud-based digital signature solutions. The adoption of cloud-based deployment is rapidly increasing, driven by the popularity of the subscription-based model. This model offers customers a high return on investment (ROI) and low cost of ownership, as they avoid hefty upfront costs associated with license-based models.

Consequently, companies across various industries are increasingly embracing cloud-based digital signature solutions to streamline their operations. This trend is further facilitated by the seamless integration of digital signature functionality into document workflow providers like Adobe, providing organizations with comprehensive end-to-end solutions.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 BFSI

1.2 Government

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Legal

1.5 Others Component 2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware

2.3 Service Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The BFSI sector, comprising banks and insurance companies, is poised for significant market share growth in the upcoming forecast period. This growth is attributed to the adoption of digital signatures by major players like Bank of America Corp., Deutsche Bank AG, and Axis Bank Ltd. These institutions offer digital signature functionality to customers, facilitating various processes such as account openings, subscription documents, wire transfers, and redemption requests. Customers can conveniently access these digital signatures via mobile or net banking platforms, ensuring compliance with government regulations. With the BFSI segment valued at USD 335.19 million in 2017 and experiencing continuous growth until 2021, the ease and legality of digital signatures are expected to be key drivers for market expansion moving forward.

Research Analysis

The digital signature market is witnessing significant growth driven by factors like increasing digital fraud, regulatory standards, and the need for data privacy laws. With the rise of eCommerce and remote work, businesses are adopting cloud-based solutions and blockchain technology for secure transactions and paperless operations. IT budgets are allocated towards cybersecurity measures to combat insider threats and financial strain.

India's market regulator mandates electronic signature certifications for stock exchanges, pushing towards dematerialization and a paperless system. Technologies like blockchain ensure transaction integrity and traceability of participants, while Smart Contracts enhance security and operational efficiency.

Industries like banking, insurance, retail, real estate, and government sectors are embracing digital signatures for document integrity, transparency, and cost savings. However, lack of awareness poses challenges amidst growing cyberattacks and data security concerns.

Segmental analysis reveals a rising demand for electronic signature platforms, contract management software, and workflow automation tools across various sectors. With the focus on authenticity, integrity, and legally binding transactions, the digital signature market is poised for continuous growth and innovation.

Market Overview

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital signatures, authentication methods play a pivotal role in securing electronic documents and messages. Businesses are embracing paperless processes and leveraging AI to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency. With rising digitization, the demand for robust cryptographic solutions for identity verification and status validation is escalating.

E-signatures are becoming ubiquitous, providing a seamless and legally binding means for signatories to express informed consent. Defense in this digital realm requires robust information technology infrastructure to safeguard against potential threats. The origin of digital signatures can be traced back to the need for secure electronic transactions, driving innovation in authentication processes. As businesses adapt to this digital age, understanding the nuances of electronic document management and digital message security becomes imperative for maintaining trust and compliance in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

