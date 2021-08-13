Digital Signature Market Size to Increase by $ 7.10 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions and government regulations supporting digital signature. However, security concerns associated with digital signatures will hinder the market growth.

Increasing digital signature adoption in cloud-based deployment will offer several opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about digital signatures will challenge growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others. The market demand from the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

DocuSign Inc.

Dropbox Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corp.

GMO Internet Inc.

OneSpan Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SIGNiX Inc.

Thales Group

Thoma Bravo LP

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

