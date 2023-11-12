Digital signature market size to increase by USD 16.40 billion | North America will account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Signature Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 36.6% and register an incremental growth of USD 16.40 billion during the forecast period. Based on region, the global digital signature market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada and the presence of major vendors are driving the growth of the market in the region.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signature Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The digital signature market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions, the increasing adoption of digital signatures in cloud-based deployment, and government regulations supporting digital signatures. However, the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, APAC, , , and and . held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and service.

