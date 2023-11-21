Digital signature market size to increase by USD 16.40 billion | The growing number of partnerships and acquisitions to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Signature Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 36.6% and register an incremental growth of USD 16.40 billion during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions, the increasing adoption of digital signatures in cloud-based deployment, and government regulations supporting digital signatures. However, the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions is hindering the market growth. Based on region, the global digital signature market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada and the presence of major vendors are driving the growth of the market in the region.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signature Market 2023-2027
Company profiles

The digital signature market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • OneSpan Inc.: The company offers digital signature solutions such as GMO Sign.
  • Oracle Corp.: The company offers digital signature solutions such as OneSpan Sign.
  • PandaDoc Inc.: The company offers digital signature solutions such as Oracle E signature and E records.
  • Revvsales Inc.: The company offers digital signature solutions such as PandaDoc e-signature software.
  • RPost UK Limited: The company offers digital signature solutions such as the Revv E signature platform.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Secured Signing Ltd.
  • SIBS Multicert
  • Signflow
Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

  • Based on end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
  • Based on component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and service.

What are the key data covered in this digital signature market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital signature market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the digital signature market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signature market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Component
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix

