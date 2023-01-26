Digital signature market size to increase by USD 16,400.28 million: North America will account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Signature Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 36.6% and register an incremental growth of USD 16,400.28 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signature Market 2023-2027

The digital signature market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

OneSpan Inc.: The company offers digital signature solutions such as GMO Sign.

The company offers digital signature solutions such as GMO Sign. Oracle Corp.: The company offers digital signature solutions such as OneSpan Sign.

The company offers digital signature solutions such as OneSpan Sign. PandaDoc Inc.: The company offers digital signature solutions such as Oracle E signature and E records.

The company offers digital signature solutions such as Oracle E signature and E records. Revvsales Inc.: The company offers digital signature solutions such as PandaDoc e-signature software.

The company offers digital signature solutions such as PandaDoc e-signature software. RPost UK Limited: The company offers digital signature solutions such as the Revv E signature platform.

The company offers digital signature solutions such as the Revv E signature platform. Salesforce.com Inc.

Secured Signing Ltd.

SIBS Multicert

Signflow

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global digital signature market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada and the presence of major vendors are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions, the increasing adoption of digital signatures in cloud-based deployment, and government regulations supporting digital signatures. However, the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, APAC, , , and and . held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and service.

Related Reports:

The digital asset management (DAM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 11,936.72 million. The shift from on-premises to SaaS is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

The digital map market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13,690.05 million. The adoption of intelligent PDAs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inaccurate results and high battery drainage in smart devices may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this digital signature market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital signature market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the digital signature market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital signature market vendors

Digital Signature Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,400.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 35.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Corp., GMO Internet Group Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., PandaDoc Inc., Revvsales Inc., RPost UK Limited, Salesforce.com Inc., Secured Signing Ltd., SIBS Multicert, Signflow, SIGNiX Inc., Symtrax, Thales Group, Thoma Bravo LP, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Adobe Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital signature market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital signature market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Legal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Legal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Legal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Legal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Legal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 124: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Ascertia

Exhibit 129: Ascertia - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ascertia - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Ascertia - Key offerings

12.5 DocuSign Inc.

Exhibit 132: DocuSign Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: DocuSign Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: DocuSign Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Dropbox Inc.

Exhibit 135: Dropbox Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Dropbox Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Dropbox Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Entrust Corp.

Exhibit 138: Entrust Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Entrust Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Entrust Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Entrust Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 GMO Internet Group Inc.

Exhibit 142: GMO Internet Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: GMO Internet Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: GMO Internet Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: GMO Internet Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 OneSpan Inc.

Exhibit 146: OneSpan Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: OneSpan Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: OneSpan Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 PandaDoc Inc.

Exhibit 154: PandaDoc Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: PandaDoc Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: PandaDoc Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Revvsales Inc.

Exhibit 157: Revvsales Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Revvsales Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Revvsales Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 160: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SIBS Multicert

Exhibit 164: SIBS Multicert - Overview



Exhibit 165: SIBS Multicert - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: SIBS Multicert - Key offerings

12.15 SIGNiX Inc.

Exhibit 167: SIGNiX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: SIGNiX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: SIGNiX Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Thales Group

Exhibit 170: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 171: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.17 Thoma Bravo LP

Exhibit 174: Thoma Bravo LP - Overview



Exhibit 175: Thoma Bravo LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Thoma Bravo LP - Key news



Exhibit 177: Thoma Bravo LP - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio