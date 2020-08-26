Digital Skills Assessment startup Interview Mocha announces pre-series A funding of $600K

Investors include Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshworks, Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, and Anand Chandrasekharan, former director at Facebook

PUNE, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS-based digital skills assessment startup Interview Mocha today announced that it has secured $600,000 in pre-series A funding from a group of investors, including Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham.



Interview Mocha has remained bootstrapped since its founding in 2015, and has revenues of more than $2 million ARR. The startup was founded by former IBM executives Amit Mishra and Sujit Karpe.

Other high-profile investors in the round include former Snapdeal CPO and Facebook Director Anand Chandrasekharan, and Vaibhav Domkundwar, CEO of Better Capital.

Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshworks, said, "Amit and Sujit have built a solid team, and a product that customers love. The company is already profitable and has a big addressable market."

"Talent leaders of global companies are struggling to upskill their workforce to continue to be competitive. Interview Mocha brings one of the most important tools for human capital management - a 'skill meter' for talent leaders to rapidly assess skills, and invest in learning and development scientifically. I am not surprised by the demand Interview Mocha is seeing and am glad to be an investor," said Vaibhav Domkundwar, CEO of Better Capital.

"The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and is forcing organizations to adapt to the new normal worldwide. We see that enabling organizations to more accurately measure, up-skill, and assess candidates and employees is becoming more and more important, which is driving up demand for our product," says Amit Mishra, CEO and co-founder of Interview Mocha.

The company is also rebranding itself as imocha, kicking off a major marketing growth phase for the company. About the rebrand, Amit Mishra said, "The interview in our name came from our legacy as a video interview company. We have outgrown that product and the name, but wanted to keep the i as a signal of what we are - innovative, and as a promise of what we will be - iconic."

About Interview Mocha

Interview Mocha, the world's largest digital skills assessment solution platform, helps organisations assess, hire, and upskill candidates and employees faster. With more than 2000+ skills in its skill library, the platform empowers recruiters and hiring managers to thoroughly screen candidates and identify their skill proficiency, saving countless hours and closing the hiring cycle 4x faster.

Interview Mocha's product is perfect for IT services companies (as well as Financial Services, Engineering, Insurance, and Healthcare sector companies with relatively large IT teams) that have assessments needs for trending, job-based, as well as future skills. Interview Mocha helps these companies in recruitment (university and lateral hiring), upskilling assessment, digital transformation, and assessment certification.

Learn more at www.interviewmocha.com

