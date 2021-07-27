Digital Source Tracker from Full Circle Insights Wins Product of the Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named the Digital Source Tracker from Full Circle Insights Product of the Year in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Digital Source Tracker from Full Circle Insights, maker of comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, connects data from a wide variety of digital channels, such as online advertising, website traffic and social media to leads, pipeline and revenue, providing funnel and attribution metrics inside a CRM. As an extension to Full Circle's existing Funnel Metrics and Attribution software, the Digital Source Tracker identifies a prospect's digital touchpoints and uncovers the most effective digital campaigns that are driving acquisition, opportunity creation, and revenue. This enables marketers to determine how their digital marketing efforts impact overall sales, allowing them to optimize their online marking spend and justify digital marketing efforts to executive leadership.

"Digital Source Tracker gives marketers the tools they need to make data-driven decisions and to invest their budgets into initiatives that will ultimately boost their company's bottom line," says Bonnie Crater, President and CEO of Full Circle Insights. "The solution has become a very popular offering in the last year, so we're thrilled to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for the accomplishment."

"We are proud to reward and recognize the Full Circle Insights for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. For more information go to fullcircleinsights.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

