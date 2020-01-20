Digital Storage for Media & Entertainment, World Markets to 2024 - Image Resolution Increases, Stereoscopic VR Video Becomes More Common; Storage Requirements Explode

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Storage for Media and Entertainment Report (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This updated and expanded report is the fifthteenth annual comprehensive reference document on this topic. The report analyzes requirements and trends in worldwide data storage for entertainment content acquisition, editing, archiving, and digital preservation, as well as digital cinema, broadcast, satellite, cable, network, internet, and OTT as well as VOD distribution.

Capacity and performance trends as well as media projections are made for each of the various market segments. Industry storage capacity and revenue projections include direct attached storage, cloud, real time as well as near-line network storage.

Key Points

Creation, Distribution & Conversion of video content creates a huge demand driver for storage device and systems manufacturers

As image resolution increases and as stereoscopic VR video becomes more common, storage requirements explode

The development of 4K TV and other high-resolution venues in the home and in mobile devices will drive the demand for digital content (especially enabled by high HEVC (H.265) compression and even greater standards for compression to enable 8K and higher resolution and frame rate workflows.

Activity to create capture and display devices for 8K X 4K content is occurring with planned implementation in common media systems by the next decade

Flash memory dominates cameras and is finding wider use in post production and content distribution systems

From 2018 to 2024 entertainment and media digital storage TAM (without archiving and preservation) will increase by about 2.2X from $5 B to $10.9 B

to The growth in storage capacities will result in a total media and entertainment storage revenue growth of about 2.1 X between 2018 and 2024 (from $7.5B to $16B )

to ) Overall annual storage capacity demand for non-archival applications is expected to increase over the period from 2018 to 2024 by 5.8X from 15.5 EB to 90.5 EB

Between 2018 and 2024 the publisher expects about a 3.7 X increase in the required digital storage capacity used in the entertainment industry and about a 4.2 X increase in storage capacity shipped per year (from 62.4EB to 264EB

In 2018 content distribution is estimate at 35% of total storage revenue followed by archiving and preservation at 33%, post-production at 26% and content acquisition at 6%.

In 2024 the projected revenue distribution is 35% content distribution, 32 % archiving and preservation, 28% post production and 6% content acquisition

By 2024 the publisher expects about 52% of archived content to be in near-line and object storage, up from 43% in 2018

In 2018 estimate that 72.5% of the total storage media capacity shipped for all the digital entertainment content segments was in HDDs with digital tape at 21.1%, 3.5% optical discs and flash at 2.9%

By 2024 tape capacity shipment share has been reduced to 14.4%, HDDs shipped capacity is 75.1%, optical disc capacity is down to about 0.7% and flash capacity percentage is at 9.9%

Media revenue is expected to increase about 1.9X from 2018 to 2024 ( $1.9B to $3.6B ).

to ). The single biggest application (by storage capacity) for digital storage in the next several years as well as one of the most challenging is the digital conversion of film, video tape and other analog formats and its long term digital preservation

Over 174 Exabytes of new digital storage will be used for digital archiving and content conversion and preservation by 2024

Storage in remote clouds is playing an important role in enabling collaborative workflows, content distribution and in archiving

Overall cloud storage capacity for media and entertainment is expected to grow about 12X between 2018 and 2024 (8.4 EB to 105 EB)

Overall object storage capacity for media and entertainment is expected to grow about 5.6 X between 2018 and 2024 (13.1 EB to 73.0 EB)

Cloud storage revenue will be about $3.7 B by 2024

by 2024 By the publisher's estimates, professional media and entertainment storage capacity represents about 5.7% of total shipped storage capacity in 2018. Professional media and entertainment consumes about 17% of all tape capacity shipments, 8% of all hard disk drive shipments and 2% of all flash memory shipments in 2018. The publisher estimates that media and entertainment raised about 11% of total storage revenue in 2018.

Digital cinema conversion complete in most countries with movement to 4K video wide-spread

video wide-spread Silver halide film is in serious decline and only used in some special projects.

AXF and other new standards may help format obsolescence

Several petabytes of storage can be required for a complete stereoscopic digital movie production at 4K resolution and there is some production work at 8K or higher

resolution and there is some production work at or higher By the next decade total video captured for a high end digital production could be hundreds of PB, approaching 1 Exabyte

Movement to IP based workflows will reduce total costs for content management, including storage

Non-linear editing requires high performance storage devices. Over the forecast period lower network storage costs and higher performing low cost storage networks will result in faster growth of network storage than direct attached and local storage

ATA HDD arrays have become the dominant mode for readily retrievable fixed content storage, but flash memory is growing for this use as costs decline (NVMe using the PCIe bus will be dominate flash interface)

Magnetic tape will remain as an archival media although use in other applications is in decline, particularly content capture

Flash memory is the clear majority storage media in professional video cameras with survey results showing about 67% utilization in the 2019 survey

The continued need to storage for higher performance and high capacity workflows are driving strong storage growth in the projection periods - assuming no great negative economic trends

Key Topics Covered



1. Acknowledgements



2. The Author



3. Executive Summary

Key Points

4. Introduction



5. Cinema and Video Formats



6. Media and Entertainment Professional Storage Survey



7. Content Creation and Acquisition

Feature Film Acquisition

TV Production

Film Scanning

Storage Capacity Projections for Digital Content Acquisition

8. Post Production including Editing and Special Effects

Non-Linear Editing (NLE)

Editing and the Cloud

Flash Memory for Editing

Special Effects and Other Post Production

Summary Post-Production Digital Storage Capacity Demand

Storage Capacity and Storage Revenue Projections for NLE, Special Effects and Other Post

Production Activities

9. Media and Entertainment Content Distribution

Lower Bandwidth Richer Media Distribution Technology

Local Broadcast

Cable Distribution

Satellite Headend

TV Networks

Digital Cinema

10. Hard Disk Drives Used in Digital Cinema

Professional Media and Entertainment Internet Distribution

Video on Demand (VOD)

11. Summary of Non-Archive Entertainment and Media Storage



12. Archiving and Digital Preservation

Hard Disk Drives

Magnetic Tape

Optical Discs

Cloud and Object Archive Storage

Survey Archive Results

Digital Conversion of Older Analog Content

Costs of Digital Conversion

Costs of Long-Term Storage

Archiving of Digital Created Content

Total Archive and Preservation Storage Projections

Archiving Storage: Off-line, Near-Line, in the Cloud

Uses of Archived Content - Making an Archive ROI

Migration of Content to Avoid Format Obsolescence

13. Capacity Requirements by Market Segment



14. Storage Revenue Estimates by Market Segment



15. Storage Media Projections

Touch Rate Versus Response Time

Response time definition

Touch rate definition

Touch rate vs. response time

Technology regions

IO Object size curve

16. Media Projections for Media and Entertainment



17. Conclusions



18. Some Media and Entertainment Market Companies



