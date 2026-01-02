Digital Storm Debuts Vector and Aventum 5 at CES 2026, Redefining High-End Performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Storm today unveiled two new desktop platforms at CES 2026, Vector and Aventum 5, which showcase two distinct approaches to modern high-end computing: an unapologetically extreme liquid-cooled tower and a dramatically slimmer performance desktop that condenses serious hardware into a compact footprint.

Rethinking High-End Desktops

Digital Storm splits the high-end PC in two: slim Vector and liquid-cooled Aventum 5 arrive at CES 2026.

For the last decade, many high-end desktops have grown bigger, louder, and more power hungry in the race for peak numbers. Vector and Aventum 5 take a different path, focusing on how a PC performs and behaves over hours of rendering, creation, or AI workloads, not just what it hits in a 30-second benchmark run. Both platforms are engineered around modern CPUs from Intel and AMD and graphics options up to NVIDIA RTX 6000 Pro Blackwell.

"High-end desktops shouldn't have to feel excessive just to be fast," said Harjit Chana, Founder at Digital Storm. "With Vector and Aventum 5, we wanted to show that you can push hardware to its limits while still caring about thermals, acoustics, and the space it takes up on or under a desk."

Vector: Compact, Dense, and Deliberate

With a much slimmer footprint than a traditional ATX tower, Vector measures roughly 473 × 335 × 99 mm, packing high-end hardware into a chassis just 99 mm wide. It focuses on performance density, carefully managing heat, airflow, and noise within a constrained volume while still supporting powerful CPUs and modern high-end GPUs. In its top configurations, Vector can be equipped with up to an NVIDIA RTX 6000 Pro Blackwell GPU paired with either an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X or an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

Aventum 5: Extreme Sustained Performance

Aventum 5 is Digital Storm's latest expression of a no-compromise, fully liquid-cooled desktop, built for long-duration CPU and GPU workloads where stability and thermals matter as much as peak speed. The chassis has been redesigned from the inside out to prioritize radiator capacity, airflow routing, and serviceability, with the goal of keeping next-generation CPUs and RTX 6000-class GPUs performing at boost clocks for extended sessions. Aventum 5 also integrates a large display directly into the chassis, bringing real-time system telemetry and custom visuals into view without overlays or extra monitors.

Availability and Media Assets

Both Vector and Aventum 5 will be available with a wide range of configurations and are planned to be available to configure on digitalstorm.com in Q2 2026.

Media kit: https://www.digitalstorm.com/ces-2026.zip

Demos, additional technical details, or review units can contact [email protected].

About Digital Storm

Digital Storm is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance desktops, workstations, and servers for gamers, creators, and professionals. For more information, visit www.digitalstorm.com.

