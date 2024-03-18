Digital Surgery Technologies Market Worth $6.07 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market- By Technology (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, AI Algorithms, Mixed Reality and Others), By Product (Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization, Surgical Simulation Systems, Surgical Planning and Surgical Data Science)) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market is valued at US$ 795.59 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.07 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 29.50% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Digital Surgery Technologies Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 795.59 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 6,078.74 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 29.50% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Product and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2389

Digital surgery technologies encompass a wide array of innovative tools and solutions aimed at enhancing surgical procedures through the integration of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. These technologies promise greater precision, efficiency, and safety in surgical interventions, driving their adoption across various healthcare facilities worldwide.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and neurological conditions necessitates advanced surgical interventions. Digital surgery technologies offer enhanced precision and efficiency in treating these conditions, thereby driving market growth. Ongoing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed regions, facilitate the adoption of digital surgery technologies. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are investing in state-of-the-art equipment and systems to enhance surgical outcomes, driving market expansion.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital surgery technologies within hospitals holds the promise of gradually balancing out the initial investment through various avenues. These include cutting operating costs, mitigating complications and revisions, improving patient outcomes, optimizing resource allocation, gaining a competitive edge, and yielding long-term return on investment (ROI). Additionally, with ongoing evolution and broader integration, these technologies are poised to offer even greater value propositions to hospitals, particularly in terms of cost reduction and operational streamlining.

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Surgery Technologies Market:

Activ Surgical

Augmedics

Brainlab

Caresyntax

Centerline Biomedical

EchoPixel, Inc.

FundamentalVR

Medical Realities

Medtronic

Osso VR

PrecisionOS

Stryker Corporation

Surgical Science Sweden

VirtaMed

Recent Developments:

January 2024 , Rescale and Caresyntax expanded their partnership, enhancing access to a scalable platform for AI-powered simulation and intelligence in surgery. This collaboration, supported by the World Economic Forum, contributed significantly to advancing surgical care and promoting health equity."

, Rescale and Caresyntax expanded their partnership, enhancing access to a scalable platform for AI-powered simulation and intelligence in surgery. This collaboration, supported by the World Economic Forum, contributed significantly to advancing surgical care and promoting health equity." June 2023 witnessed Augmedics securing $82.5 million to accelerate the adoption of augmented reality in spine surgery.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growth of the market is propelled due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rising demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and heightened investments in research and development endeavors. Moreover, the market expansion is further accelerated by the increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgical systems and the integration of artificial intelligence into surgical planning and decision-making processes. Robotic-assisted surgical systems offer numerous advantages, such as enhanced dexterity, improved visualization, and heightened control during surgical procedures.

Their growing adoption across various surgical specialties, including urology, gynecology, and general surgery, fuels the demand for digital surgery technologies. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into surgical planning, decision-making, and intraoperative guidance significantly enhances surgeons' capabilities and improves surgical outcomes. AI-powered systems analyze medical data, aid in diagnosis, and offer personalized treatment recommendations, thus driving the adoption of digital surgery technologies.

Challenges:

The initial investment required to acquire digital surgery technologies, including robotic systems, advanced imaging equipment, and software solutions, is substantial. The high cost of implementation and maintenance acts as a significant restraint, particularly for healthcare facilities with limited financial resources, hindering market growth.

Challenges such as concerns regarding data security and privacy and the need for extensive training for healthcare professionals pose significant hurdles to market growth. The regulatory landscape governing digital surgery technologies is complex and varies across different regions.

Obtaining regulatory approvals for new devices and ensuring compliance with evolving standards and guidelines can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. Additionally, limited reimbursement coverage for certain digital surgery procedures and technologies restricts market growth and adoption rates.

Regional Trends:

The North America digital surgery technologies market is expected to register major market share in The North America Digital Surgery Technologies market is expected to register major market share owing to factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies, and supportive government initiatives.

Europe's regional market is also anticipated to witness substantial growth, driven by increasing investments in healthcare modernization initiatives and rising awareness regarding the benefits of digital surgery technologies. The region is poised to exhibit rapid growth attributed to the expanding healthcare expenditure, rising medical tourism, and the presence of untapped market opportunities.

Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2389

Segmentation of Digital Surgery Technologies Market-

By Technology

AI Algorithms

Mixed Reality

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Others

By Product

Surgical Simulation Systems

Surgical Planning

Surgical Data Science

Surgical Navigation and Advanced Visualization

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2389

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Digital Surgery Technologies market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Digital Surgery Technologies market

To analyze the Digital Surgery Technologies market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Digital Surgery Technologies market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Digital Surgery Technologies market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Medical Simulation Market

Augmented Reality in Spine Surgery Market

Metaverse in Healthcare Market

Genitourinary Robotic Surgery Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: + +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd