Digital Talent Acquisition Market , Web Presentation , AI Developers, Cloud Computing and Security; Enterprise Size - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027
Jul 11, 2019, 08:06 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market: Overview
This comprehensive reportanalyzes and forecasts for the digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market at the global and regional levels.The report provides analysis of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein 2019–2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791953/?utm_source=PRN
Data for 2017 has been provided as historical information.
The report covers all major trends likely to influence the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market during the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to affect the market during the forecast period.
The study provides a complete perspective on the market, in terms of revenue (US$ Bn), across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report is expected to help organizations and hiring managers to understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly.
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market: Scope of Report
The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented in terms of skill/certification, training type (sourcing), enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on skill/certification, the market has been classified into data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security.
The data management segment has been sub-classified into data analytics, Big Data & master data management, and web presentation.The web presentation segment has been sub-categorized into user interface design, app development, and web development.
Based on training type, the market has been categorized into internal and external.
In terms of enterprise, the market has been segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises. Based on industry, the market has been classified into banking, insurance, retail, IT & telecom, services, government & defense, manufacturing, and logistics.
In terms of region, the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.
The report also includes competitive profiling of key players operating in the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market. Business overview, financials, training type provided by these key players, and recent developments have been mentioned in the research report.
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market: Research Methodology
The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews.Secondary sources, such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings, investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers, are usually referred to for developing preliminary market understanding.
Furthermore, for this report, the analyst has specifically focused on data from various industry bodies.
Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.
Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends.These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.
Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by an expert panel.
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market: Competition Dynamics
Companies such as Skillsoft Limited, Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., The Training Associates Corporation, Hortonworks Inc., Data Science Council of America, BrainStation Inc., Accenture, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation are active in the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market. They have been profiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiles.
The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented as follows:
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Skill/Certification
Data Management
Data Analytics
Big Data
Master Data Management
Web Presentation
User Interface Design
App Development
Web Development
AI Developers
Cloud Computing & Security
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Training Type
Internal
External
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Enterprise Size
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by End-user
Banking
Retail Banking
Wholesale/Corporate Banking
Investment Banking
Private Banking
Insurance
Life & Pension
Property & Casualty
Health
Reinsurance
Retail
IT & Telecom
Services
Media
Professional Services
Real Estate/Facility Management
Tourism
Government & Defense
Manufacturing
Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing
Process Manufacturing
Logistics
Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791953/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article