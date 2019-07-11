Digital Talent Acquisition Market , Web Presentation , AI Developers, Cloud Computing and Security; Enterprise Size - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market: Overview

This comprehensive reportanalyzes and forecasts for the digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market at the global and regional levels.The report provides analysis of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein 2019–2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.



Data for 2017 has been provided as historical information.



The report covers all major trends likely to influence the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market during the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to affect the market during the forecast period.



The study provides a complete perspective on the market, in terms of revenue (US$ Bn), across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report is expected to help organizations and hiring managers to understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market: Scope of Report

The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented in terms of skill/certification, training type (sourcing), enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on skill/certification, the market has been classified into data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security.



The data management segment has been sub-classified into data analytics, Big Data & master data management, and web presentation.The web presentation segment has been sub-categorized into user interface design, app development, and web development.



Based on training type, the market has been categorized into internal and external.



In terms of enterprise, the market has been segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises. Based on industry, the market has been classified into banking, insurance, retail, IT & telecom, services, government & defense, manufacturing, and logistics.



In terms of region, the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.



The report also includes competitive profiling of key players operating in the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market. Business overview, financials, training type provided by these key players, and recent developments have been mentioned in the research report.



Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews.Secondary sources, such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings, investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers, are usually referred to for developing preliminary market understanding.



Furthermore, for this report, the analyst has specifically focused on data from various industry bodies.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends.These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by an expert panel.



Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market: Competition Dynamics

Companies such as Skillsoft Limited, Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., The Training Associates Corporation, Hortonworks Inc., Data Science Council of America, BrainStation Inc., Accenture, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation are active in the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market. They have been profiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiles.



The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Skill/Certification



Data Management

Data Analytics

Big Data

Master Data Management

Web Presentation

User Interface Design

App Development

Web Development

AI Developers

Cloud Computing & Security

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Training Type



Internal

External

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Enterprise Size



Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by End-user



Banking

Retail Banking

Wholesale/Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Private Banking

Insurance

Life & Pension

Property & Casualty

Health

Reinsurance

Retail

IT & Telecom

Services

Media

Professional Services

Real Estate/Facility Management

Tourism

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing

Process Manufacturing

Logistics

Global Digital Talent Acquisition (Opportunity Assessment) Market, by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



