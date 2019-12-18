Digital Talent Acquisition Market Report 2019: Analyses & Projections Through 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Talent Acquisition Market - Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report analyzes and forecasts for the digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein 2019-2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. Data for 2017 has been provided as historical information.

The report covers all major trends likely to influence the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market during the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to affect the market during the forecast period.

The study provides a complete perspective on the market, in terms of revenue (US$ Bn), across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report is expected to help organizations and hiring managers to understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Scope of Report

The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented in terms of skill/certification, training type (sourcing), enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on skill/certification, the market has been classified into data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security.

The data management segment has been sub-classified into data analytics, Big Data & master data management, and web presentation. The web presentation segment has been sub-categorized into user interface design, app development, and web development. Based on training type, the market has been categorized into internal and external.

In terms of enterprise, the market has been segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises. Based on industry, the market has been classified into banking, insurance, retail, IT & telecom, services, government & defense, manufacturing, and logistics.

In terms of region, the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.

The report also includes competitive profiling of key players operating in the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market. Business overview, financials, training type provided by these key players, and recent developments have been mentioned in the research report.

Competition Dynamics

Companies such as Skillsoft Limited, Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., The Training Associates Corporation, Hortonworks Inc., Data Science Council of America, BrainStation Inc., Accenture, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation are active in the global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market. They have been profiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiles.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Assumptions & Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Digital Talent Acquisition Opportunities Assessment Market

4. Market Overview

5. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast, by Skill/Certification

6. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast, by Training Type

7. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast, by Enterprise Size

8. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast, by Industry

9. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast, by Region

10. North America Digital Talent (Acquisition) Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast

11. Europe Digital Talent (Acquisition) Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast

12. Asia-Pacific Digital Talent (Acquisition) Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Digital Talent (Acquisition) Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast

14. South America Digital Talent (Acquisition) Opportunities Assessment Market Forecast

15. Company Profiles (Details - Business Overview, Revenue, Key Courses Offered, Recent Developments)



Skillsoft Limited

Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

The Training Associates Corporation

Hortonworks Inc.

Data Science Council of America

BrainStation Inc.

Accenture

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

