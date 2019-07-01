Digital Technology, Automation and Sourcing for Contact Centers the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of new technologies and approaches to meet evolving customer expectations for contact center experience will be the focus of an ISG Smartalks™ webinar on July 9, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Wayne Butterfield, director, ISG Automation, and Eleanor Winn, director, ISG Digital Sourcing, will host the live, one-hour session, "Contact Centers of the Future," at 10 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, July 9. They will be joined by David Baughan, client services director for Acrinax, a specialist consultant and implementer of customer experience and engagement solutions, and an expert on core contact center technology, to discuss the latest developments in the contact center industry, the gains contact centers are achieving with digital technology, automation and sourcing, and strategies for leveraging technology to meet customer expectations.

"Contact centers are an important focus for many companies, and the industry is constantly evolving," Butterfield said. "Customers demand more, and that is driving real change in how businesses communicate with them. Contact centers must transition now to support a broad new range of digital interactions. Our July 9 ISG Smartalks webinar will look at the benefits and options for leveraging digital technology in contact centers, and the steps to take in a digital transformation."

The impact of automation technology is radically transforming the contact center industry, where speech analytics and conversational AI have been major disrupters, and systems pull data from past contacts to provide a holistic view of a customer's history. Recent ISG research found many enterprises using contact center vendors are also looking for more ways to enable customer self-service and to respond to customer queries made through social media.

"Artificial intelligence and other automation technologies are enabling contact centers to become more intelligent and responsive to customers, in many cases turning them into revenue-generators and profit centers," Winn said. "Companies that provide customers with an end-to-end customer service experience and the personalized, relevant and timely responses they demand, will differentiate themselves with that level of service. Our July 9 webinar will show enterprises how to start – or make further progress on – leveraging automation to enhance customer experience."

