Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Seeing 10.4% CAGR to Exhibit $218.3 Million by 2025: Big Market Research

The global digital textile printing machine market size was $97.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $218.3 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. Factors such as increase in awareness about fashionable clothing, rise in per capita income of individuals, and surge in demand for short run products propel the market growth

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ecological nature of digital textile printing boosts the global digital textile printing machine market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased standard of living of people supplement the expansion of the global digital textile printing machine market. However, unfavorable effects associated with the machines is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the global digital textile printing machine industry.

Growth in demand for innovative & creative design options and increase in inclination toward newer and fresher color options offer promising opportunities for players in the global digital textile printing machine industry. Moreover, increase in demand for high speed productivity of products is expected to provide lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global digital textile printing machine market is segmented based on process type, machine type, application, and region. Based on process type, the market is categorized into direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric.

The direct-to-fabric segment is projected to dominate the global digital textile printing machine market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, high speed, and high color gamut. Based on application, the global digital textile printing machine market is categorized into clothing & apparel, home furnishing, advertisement, and others. The clothing & apparel segment accounts for the maximum global digital textile printing machine market share owing to its maximum usage and wide variety.

The global digital textile printing machine market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global digital textile printing machine market are Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company.

