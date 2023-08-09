Digital Textile Printing Market Size Envisaged to Grow USD 8.46 Billion by 2032, at 13.1% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Summary:

Published Date: Aug 23

Number of Pages: 117

Base Year: 2022

Historical Data: 2019-2021

A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Digital Textile Printing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Printing Process (Direct to Garment (D2G), Dye Sublimation, Direct to Fabric (D2F)); By Ink; By Substrate; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global digital textile printing market size/share was valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 8.46 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period."

What is Digital Textile Printing? How Big is Digital Textile Printing Industry Growth?

Overview

Digital textile printing is the specialized technique of printing on textiles and garments using inkjet printing. This process allows textile printing eliminating any block or fixed roller with better visibility of images. These printers are replacing traditional flat-screen printing equipment used for industrial textile printing. Digital textile printing process takes less time compared to other textile printing processes. However, printing cost is very high than other textile printing methods.

There are no color restrictions and no need for screens with this printing method. It is the best printing technology for 3D models. This method enables printing on fabrics as well as direct printing on clothing such as t-shirts, shirts, jeans, etc. Rising advancements in digital printing technology, which have substantially enhanced the speed, versatility, and quality of digital textile printing, are driving the growth of the digital textile printing market.

Request Sample Copy of Digital Textile Printing Market Research Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-textile-printing-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Durst

Epson

Huntsman, Brother Industries

Konica Minolta

Kornit Digital

Mimaki Engineering

Mutoh Holdings

Ricoh Company

Roland DG

SPGPrints

For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-textile-printing-market/request-for-sample

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC Here: https://polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2678/2

Digital Textile Printing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2.79 billion Market size value in 2023 USD 7,799.18 Million Expected CAGR Growth 13.11% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Epson, Mimaki Engineering, Roland DG, Kornit Digital, Durst, SPGPrints, Konica Minolta, Mutoh Holdings, Huntsman, Brother Industries & Ricoh Company Segments Covered By Printing Process, By Ink, By Substrate, By End Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Technological developments: Increasing advancements, including advanced color management systems, environmental-friendly inks, and high-resolution printers, have made digital printing a cost-effective and appealing option for textile manufacturers. These technological innovations are fueling the digital textile printing market demand.

Increasing advancements, including advanced color management systems, environmental-friendly inks, and high-resolution printers, have made digital printing a cost-effective and appealing option for textile manufacturers. These technological innovations are fueling the digital textile printing market demand. Thriving Indian textile and apparel industry: The digital textile printing market growth is being majorly driven by Indian textile and apparel industry, which witnesses a significant market value of over US$ 100 billion . According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Indian textile industry is expected to obtain a production value of US$ 250 billion by FY25, with a compound annual growth rate of 12% between FY22 and FY25. In addition, the textile industry is predicted to grow at a substantial rate in exports which is estimated to be worth US$ 185 billion by FY25.

The digital textile printing market growth is being majorly driven by Indian textile and apparel industry, which witnesses a significant market value of over . According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Indian textile industry is expected to obtain a production value of by FY25, with a compound annual growth rate of 12% between FY22 and FY25. In addition, the textile industry is predicted to grow at a substantial rate in exports which is estimated to be worth by FY25. Surge in exports: India's share of the global textile trade is predicted to double as a result of the rise in exports, reaching a remarkable 10%. In this scenario, digital textile printing is essential for supplying the changing needs of the sector.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Kornit Atlas MAX Poly system by Kornit Digital: In April 2022 , the Kornit Atlas MAX Poly system was introduced by Kornit Digital which is further fueling the market growth. This system, industry's first direct-to-garment (DTG) system, is designed for polyester and poly-blended clothing, revolutionizing the potential of digital decoration. The addition of this system into the industry is likely to boost the digital textile printing market growth.

In , the Kornit Atlas MAX Poly system was introduced by Kornit Digital which is further fueling the market growth. This system, industry's first direct-to-garment (DTG) system, is designed for polyester and poly-blended clothing, revolutionizing the potential of digital decoration. The addition of this system into the industry is likely to boost the digital textile printing market growth. Growth of the Indian textile industry and textile products: Digital printing technology has been used by manufacturers, enabling them to quickly generate personalized and on-demand textile products, meeting the demands of a rising customer base seeking personalized and distinctive designs. Thus, the rising growth of the Indian textile industry and the growing demand for textile products is one of the prominent digital textile printing market trends positively influencing the industry's growth.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-textile-printing-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Key Segmental Analysis

Dye sublimation segment

Based on printing process of digital textile printing market segmentation, dye sublimation category is anticipated to show the fastest growth over the forecast period because this printing provides excellent print quality with vibrant colors, smooth gradients, and sharp details. Dye sublimation method meets the demands of sectors like apparel, home textiles, and fashion. The popularity of dye sublimation printing has surged as a result of its capacity to create striking and visually attractive designs.

Sublimation ink segment witnessed the largest market share in 2022

By ink, sublimation dominates the market during the forecast period. These inks offer vibrant and high-quality prints with exceptional color saturation and sharpness. The prints produced by sublimation ink have extraordinary color vibrancy and detail because the pigments in the ink may sublimate or change from a solid to a gaseous state when heated. This capacity to produce eye-catching prints has fueled the adoption of sublimation ink in the digital textile printing market.

Digital polyester printing segment is projected to lead the market in 2022

By substrate analysis, the digital polyester printing category is expected to register the largest digital textile printing market share during the foreseen period. The segment is growing because the polyester fabric is completely compatible with the widely used and effective digital textile printing technique known as sublimation printing. Compared to natural fibers like silk or linen, polyester is usually a cost-effective fabric.

Clothing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years

By end-use, clothing segment is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the predicted period. The demand for fast turnaround times in the clothing industry is mainly driven by the increase in fast fashion and changing consumer preferences. Compared to conventional processes, digital textile printing allows rapid production cycles. It prevents the requirement for costly setups such as screen printing, enabling shorter lead times and quick speed to market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-textile-printing-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Geographic Overview

Digital textile printing market in APAC is anticipated to show the highest growth rate during the projected timeframe owing to the rising growth of home textiles and furnishings in India, with a yearly growth rate of 15%. Other factors supporting the regional market growth include the growing demand for ready-to-use products like readymade sofas, curtains, blinds, cushion covers, towels, and bed sheets. Also, the increasing shift of consumers towards these products is accelerating the requirement for efficient and flexible production processes like digital textile printing to reach the demand for customization and unique designs.

Moreover, North America is anticipated to register a major share in the market as there is rising demand for customized and personalized textile products. Digital textile printing makes it possible to create distinctive patterns, colors, and designs on fabrics to suit personal preferences. It offers flexibility and versatility to fulfill the demand of consumers seeking one-of-a-kind products, which is driving the market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Digital Textile Printing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Printing Process (Direct to Garment (D2G), Dye Sublimation, Direct to Fabric (D2F)); By Ink; By Substrate; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-textile-printing-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In June 2023 , Roland DG, a leading global producer of wide-format inkjet printers and printer/cutters, introduced the Roland DG Connect subscription service. This cloud-based connected service aims to enhance value and facilitate business growth for users.

, Roland DG, a leading global producer of wide-format inkjet printers and printer/cutters, introduced the Roland DG Connect subscription service. This cloud-based connected service aims to enhance value and facilitate business growth for users. In June 2023 , Mimaki Engineering, known for its expertise in industrial inkjet printers, cutting plotters, and 3D printers, is set to unveil the innovative "Neo-Chromato Process." This technology focuses on the sustainable reuse of colored polyester textiles by removing the dye-sublimation ink.

Key Offerings of This Report

Market size and share assessment for regional and country-level segments

Business opportunities, drivers, and success factors

Current trends and the future potential of the market

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions

The competitive status of key players within the projection timeline

Value chain analysis with price analysis and market forecast

Region-specific growth and development in the market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the digital textile printing market report based on printing process, ink, substrate, end use and region:

By Printing Process Outlook

Direct To Garment (D2G)

Dye Sublimation

Direct To Fabric (D2F)

By Ink Outlook

Sublimation

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Pigment

By Substrate Outlook

Digital Cotton Printing

Digital Silk Printing

Digital Rayon Printing

Digital Linen Printing

Digital Polyester Printing

Others

By End Use Outlook

Clothing

Households

Displays

Technical Textiles

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Research Reports:

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Inhibitors Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/interleukin6-il6-inhibitors-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/interleukin6-il6-inhibitors-market Dissolvable Stitches Market : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dissolvable-stitches-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dissolvable-stitches-market Anorectal Manometry Systems Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anorectal-manometry-systems-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anorectal-manometry-systems-market Medical Marker Bands Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-marker-bands-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-marker-bands-market Disposable Intestinal Wash Bags Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/disposable-intestinal-wash-bags-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://www.polarisnewsblog.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research