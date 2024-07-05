Digital Textile Printing Market size is set to grow by USD 3.33 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of trade shows and exhibitions to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital textile printing market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.33 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.2% during the forecast period. Increasing number of trade shows and exhibitions is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing significance of UV-cured inks. However, shift from print media to digital media poses a challenge. Key market players include aeoon technologies GmbH, AM Printex Solutions, d.gen Inc, Dazian LLC, DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Group AG, FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Ltd., Hollanders Printing Systems, Huntsman International LLC, Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH and Co. KG, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DG Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., SPGPrints, Totem Group Ltd., and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. Ltd..

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The digital textile printing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of UV-cured inks. These inks offer several advantages, including faster drying time, lower volatile organic compound (VOC) content, and the ability to print on various materials such as glass, vinyl, metals, and wood. UV-cured inks do not get absorbed by textiles, eliminating the risk of smudging and the need for additional coatings. Their properties include scratch and abrasion resistance, enhanced chemical and solvent resistance, no emissions, superior bonding, superior durability in outdoor spaces, and enhanced gloss. Furniture manufacturers are adopting UV-cured inks to save production time and increase volumes. The higher density achieved with UV-cured inks results in improved physical properties. Consequently, the trend towards UV-cured inks is expected to continue, driving the expansion of the global digital textile printing market.

The Digital Textile Printing Market is experiencing significant growth due to trends like high-quality prints, antimicrobial and UV protective properties, conductive functionalities, and smart textiles. Businesses prioritize textile safety, waste disposal, and chemical usage, driving innovation in technology. Young consumers seek personalized and customized products, fueling trends in customization, social media, and influencer marketing. Environmental concerns are a priority, leading to advancements in 3D printing technology and unique textile designs with intricate structures. Key players focus on print speeds, resolution, prototyping, and short run production for design flexibility. Traditional printing methods face competition from digital technologies offering wider color gamuts, textures, and finishes. The market includes various applications such as home textiles, signage, interior decoration, apparel, and promotional materials. High-quality labels, e-commerce platforms, online retail, and supply chain management are essential components. Advancements include laser printing, labels, lightweight components, complex geometries, custom implants, and prosthetics. The printing machinery market continues to evolve, offering high-resolution images and advanced technologies for the apparel market and beyond.

Market Challenges

The digital shift in media consumption poses a notable challenge for the global digital textile printing market. Traditional print media, including newspapers and magazines, are losing ground as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms for content. Factors driving this trend include the widespread use of digital devices like smartphones and tablets, as well as the rise of social media for marketing. To stay competitive, digital textile printing companies must focus on innovation and differentiation. This could involve investing in new technologies, such as 3D printing or eco-friendly processes. Additionally, exploring niche markets and customized services, such as small business printing or personalized clothing, can help companies stand out. Despite these challenges, the digital textile printing market will continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace than previously anticipated.

The Digital Textile Printing Market faces several challenges in various sectors. For substrates, ensuring compatibility with different textiles like cotton, silk, and polyester is crucial. Eco-friendliness is a significant concern, with the demand for sustainable, water-based piezo inks growing. Quality-based products are essential for clothing, households, technical textiles, and display industries. Fashion industries, including sportswear, require moisture control and excellent wash fastness. Dye-sublimation is popular for customized printing services, but its production cost and raw material expenses are high. Heat transfer paper and dye sublimation printers are key components, with automation and heat press processes streamlining production. Ink formulations, including reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigment, and water-based inks, impact color vibrancy and print quality. Fashion designers and textile manufacturers collaborate to create innovative designs, while fashion brands and the apparel industry seek smarter production workflows, reducing errors and enhancing efficiency. Display devices, wearable electronics, and electronic circuits are emerging applications for digital textile printing. The Internet of Things and industrial printing further expand market opportunities.

Segment Overview

This digital textile printing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Disperse and sublimation inks

1.2 Reactive ink

1.3 Acid ink

1.4 Pigment ink Application 2.1 Clothing

2.2 Soft signage

2.3 Home textiles

2.4 Textiles

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Disperse and sublimation inks- The digital textile printing market is growing steadily due to its advantages over traditional methods. It offers faster production times, lower costs, and greater design flexibility. Brands and manufacturers are increasingly adopting digital textile printing for its ability to produce small batches and custom designs efficiently. Additionally, advancements in technology have improved print quality and color accuracy, making it a preferred choice for many in the textile industry.

Research Analysis

Digital textile printing is a cutting-edge technology that utilizes inkjet-based methods to print designs and patterns directly onto fabrics. This process eliminates the need for screens and allows for greater design flexibility and customization. The market for digital textile printing is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for printed textiles in various industries, including fashion, home textiles, and advertising. Fabrics used in digital textile printing can range from cotton and silk to synthetic materials. Inks used in this process include water-based, pigment, and dye sublimation inks, each with its unique advantages in terms of color vibrancy and print quality. The digital printing process involves various stages, including steaming and heat treatment, to ensure the ink bonds properly with the fabric. Advanced machinery and skilled manpower are essential to ensure smarter production workflows and error reduction. The Internet of Things (IoT) is also transforming digital textile printing by enabling real-time monitoring and control of production processes. Digital printing materials include not only textiles but also bedsheets, banners, sports apparel, flags, vehicle wrapping, and interior textiles. Overall, digital textile printing offers numerous benefits, including faster production times, lower waste, and greater design flexibility, making it a preferred choice for various industries.

Market Research Overview

Digital textile printing is a cutting-edge technology that revolutionizes the textile industry by enabling the production of high-quality, customized, and unique textile designs. Inkjet-based method is the most common technique used in digital textile printing, which involves jetting ink droplets onto fabric using a digital printer. The fabric, which can be cotton, silk, or polyester, among others, is treated with inks, such as reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigment, or water-based, depending on the specific application. Fashion trends, automotive sector, infants, and old people are among the numerous industries that benefit from digital textile printing. The technology allows for the production of printed textiles with vibrant colors, excellent print quality, and moisture control, making it ideal for clothing, households, and technical textiles. Moreover, digital textile printing enables the creation of smart textiles with conductive functionalities, antimicrobial properties, and UV protective properties. The technology also offers eco-friendly solutions with the use of water-based inks and automation, reducing errors and smarter production workflows. The digital textile printing market is continuously evolving, with advancements in technology such as hot melt printing, 3D printing, and dye-sublimation. The industry also faces challenges such as production cost, raw material cost, and waste disposal, which are being addressed through innovation and sustainability efforts. Fashion designers, textile manufacturers, fashion brands, and the apparel industry are key players in the digital textile printing market, leveraging the technology to produce high-quality prints, customized products, and personalized designs. The market is also influenced by factors such as print speeds, resolution, and the increasing popularity of social media and influencer marketing. As the digital textile printing market continues to grow, it is essential to consider environmental issues, such as chemical usage and textile safety, and the potential for unique textile designs and intricate structures using 3D printing technology. The young population's preference for customization trends and the Internet of Things' integration into textiles are also driving the market's growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Disperse And Sublimation Inks



Reactive Ink



Acid Ink



Pigment Ink

Application

Clothing



Soft Signage



Home Textiles



Textiles



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

