Digital Textile Printing Market Size to grow by USD 2,547.66 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing number of trade shows and exhibitions to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital textile printing market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,547.66 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. A major factor driving growth in the digital textile printing market is the increasing number of trade shows and exhibitions. Soft signages allow various designs to be printed for advertisement and are commonly used in trade show presentations because it has a pleasing appearance and is simple to install, put up, and store. They are inexpensive when compared with hard signage, and a faster production rate is driving the global demand for digital signage. Furthermore, the necessity for face-to-face marketing, making an impact on prospective clients, and making relationships within sectors is driving the number of trade exhibitions every year. Moreover, the number of tradeshows held throughout the world is predicted to increase fast, boosting demand for digital textile printing in soft signage. Hence, such an increase in their usage is expected to increase the demand for soft signages, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global digital textile printing market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Textile Printing Market

Digital textile printing market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global digital textile printing market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer digital textile printing in the market are aeoon technologies GmbH, AM Printex Solutions, d.gen Inc, Dazian LLC, DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Group AG, FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Ltd., Hollanders Printing Systems, Huntsman International LLC, Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH and Co. KG, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DG Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., SPGPrints, Totem Group Ltd., and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

AM Printex Solutions - The company offers digital textile printing solutions which offer shimmering, vibration, blurring, reflection, and translucence.

Dazian LLC, DIC Corp. - The company offers digital printing fabric which is used for dye sublimation, direct sublimation, UV, solvent and eco-solvent, and latex printing.

DIC Corp. - The company offers digital printing agents such as the Dexcel HPS series which designs high-quality printing.

Digital Textile Printing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (disperse & sublimation inks, reactive ink, acid ink, and pigment ink), application (clothing, soft signage, home textiles, textiles, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the disperse & sublimation inks segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Disperse and sublimation inks are generally used to print soft signage, sportswear, apparel, and 3D printing. These inks used in the sublimation process are predominantly used in textiles and clothing and signage made from soft materials. This is due to their benefits, such as non-solubility, resistance to damage, and colorfastness. Hence, the growth of the end-user industries is driving the disperse and sublimation ink segment of the market, which will grow in the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global digital textile printing market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digital textile printing market.

Europe is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Textile production in the region is anticipated to witness an increase during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to increasing investments in textile production. For instance, as of November 17, 2020 , the EU was in the process of establishing a trade agreement with countries in the Middle East and North Africa . Furthermore, as per the trade agreement, textile manufacturers from the EU can send their textiles to Middle Eastern and North African countries for dyeing and not pay the trade duty, which is likely to drive the digital textile printing market in Europe . Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Digital Textile Printing Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The increasing significance of UV-cured inks is a key trend supporting the digital textile printing market share growth. The growing demand can be attributed to the lesser drying time and lesser volatile organic compounds (VOC) content.

supporting the digital textile printing market share growth. The growing demand can be attributed to the lesser drying time and lesser volatile organic compounds (VOC) content. Thus, UV-cured ink can be used to print on glass, vinyl, metals, and wood. Scratch and abrasion resistance, enhanced chemical and solvent resistance, no emission, superior bonding, superior outdoor durability, and enhanced gloss are some of the properties of UV-cured ink.

Additionally, UV-cured inks are adopted by a number of furniture makers to reduce production time and increase production volumes.

Hence, the move toward UV-cured inks is likely to continue, boosting the global digital textile printing market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The shift from print media to digital media will be a key challenge hindering the digital textile printing market during the forecast period.

The increased use of smartphones and the Internet of Things (IoT) results in a change in marketing and brand promotion from print to digital media.

Also, the expansion of mobile telephony, the expanding number of connected customers, and the quick growth in the pace of mobile broadband adoption, all drive this rapid digital change.

Furthermore, as a result of social media marketing and online marketing growing in popularity, and marketing through publications and magazines declining significantly, soft signage usage in advertisements is predicted to decline.

Hence, such factors would have a negative impact on the worldwide digital textile printing industry during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Digital Textile Printing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital textile printing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital textile printing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital textile printing market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital textile printing market vendors

Digital Textile Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,547.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.5 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, Italy, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled aeoon technologies GmbH, AM Printex Solutions, d.gen Inc, Dazian LLC, DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Group AG, FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems Ltd., Hollanders Printing Systems, Huntsman International LLC, Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH and Co. KG, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DG Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., SPGPrints, Totem Group Ltd., and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

