Digital Textile Printing Market to be Worth $6.65 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital textile printing market size is projected to reach USD 6.65 billion by 2030, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. Digital printing refers to the process of printing a digital image on a variety of substrates materials. Digital textile printing is used to print on a variety of textile materials such as cotton, polyester, silk, nylon, and other synthetic fabrics.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Digital textile printing is gaining traction owing to the ability of the technology to offer accurate and fast printing thereby reducing the turnaround time.

The sublimation segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to expand its market share to more than 53% by 2030. Sublimation is expected to be the fastest-growing ink type during the forecast period.

The clothing/apparel segment contributed to more than half of the market share in 2021 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Cotton was the most widely used material type with a market share of more than 52% in the year 2021. While polyester is expected to be the fastest growing material during the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.9%

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. China and India are the market leaders in the region.

Digital Textile Printing Market Growth & Trends

Any design or pattern designed digitally can be printed on clothes, fabric rolls, and other textile items such as accessories, bedsheets, curtains, carpets, etc. The designs are generated with the aid of software. Printing techniques in digital textile printing are direct-to-garment (DTG) printing and roll-to-roll/direct-to-fabric printing. Pre-treating the fabric is essential in digital printing as it ensures that the fabric retains the ink effectively and allows the use of a broad set of colors on the textile.

Digital textile printing is set out to be the "next generation" of printing. Many textile business owners are investing in digital printing technology as fabric printing transitions to the modern form of printing. To suit the demands of the new generation, the textile sector around the globe is embracing digital printing technology for printing novel designs on garments and fabrics. Different types of inks are utilized for digital textile printing. Acid, reactive, dispersion, pigment, sublimation, and reactive are the most commonly used dyes for digital printing. These inks are available in vivid colors and can be utilized for commercial printing purposes.

Choice of ink differs with each fabric; for example, reactive inks are mostly used on cotton, linen, and rayon, dispersion inks for polyester, and acid inks for silk and nylon. As compared to traditional printing, digital textile printing has several benefits. The advantages of digital printing include the ability to print multiple colors on a garment at once, the ability to print on multiple garments at once, ability to print a varied range of color shades, among others. It also enables accurate, faster, and small volume printing at an economical cost. Also, the digital printing process is more efficient and economical. Designers, and textile businesses, are therefore increasingly adopting digital textile printing technology.

The textile sector is one of the significant sources of pollution. Digital textile printing is a greener alternative to the other technologies, which are more polluting. Digital printing of textiles is a better alternative as it does not require fabric washing, and hence less water and power are utilized in the process of printing. The digital textile printing technology does have some limitations, such as metallic hues cannot be printed with digital technology. Europe held the largest market share of more than 37% in the global market, owing to the growing demand for digital textile printing in the fashion hubs of Europe, such as Italy, and France. Italy holds a significant share in the European market.

The presence of numerous fashion enterprises in Rome, Milan, Venice, and Palermo increases the demand for specialized digital textile printing. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of a large number of textile hubs across the region. China and India are the two major contributors to the Asia Pacific market. Countries like Bangladesh, and Vietnam are also emerging as hubs of the textile market.

Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital textile printing market based on printing process, operation, textile material, ink type, application, and region:

Digital Textile Printing Market - Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Direct to Fabric

Direct to Garment

Digital Textile Printing Market - Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Single Pass

Multi-Pass

Digital Textile Printing Market - Textile Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

Digital Textile Printing Market - Ink Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Sublimation

Pigment

Reactive

Acid

Others

Digital Textile Printing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Clothing/Apparel

Home Décor

Soft Signage

Industrial

Digital Textile Printing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Digital Textile Printing Market

Seiko Epson

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

D.Gen

RolandDG Corporation

Dover Corporation

Konica Minolta

Brother Industries

Colorjet

