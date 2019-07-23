NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





Digital Therapeutics and Their Impact on Healthcare



Summary





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05795614/?utm_source=PRN



Due to increasing levels in healthcare spending combined with declining R&D returns, digital therapeutics (DTx) represent a new way of treatment in which digital systems are used as regulatory?approved, to treat medical conditions as prescribed therapeutic interventions.There is a growing number of DTx developed on the market today as well as pipeline products in development following internationally-recognized, quality, design and manufacturing standards.



DTx will provide a new approach to treatment and disease management in which patients have the possibility to learn more about their conditions and treatment options and this will lead to manage their own health and disease conditions.



This report provides an overview of current marketed and pipeline DTx products within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China).



Scope

- This report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.

- Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research:

- Quotes from 10 key opinion leaders (7 US, 1 EU, 2 Japan) and 2 payers (1 US and 1 UK)

- Summary of DTx product definitions and classifications

- Overview of key DTx marketed products and key pipeline DTx products

- Trends in DTx market

- Call-outs of key information and details

- Insight from GlobalData's specialist healthcare analysts.



Reasons to buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global DTx market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global DTx market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05795614/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

