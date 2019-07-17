Digital Therapeutics Company to Present Evidence at 5th Neurological Disorders Summit

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JOGO Health Inc., a privately held digital therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for neuromuscular (NM) conditions such as stroke, cerebral palsy and urinary incontinence today announced that it will present a poster on the evidence and performance of its lead investigational product JOGO, at the 5th Neurological Disorders Summit held at Four Points by Sheraton Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA from July 18-19, 2019.

The abstract, "Case study of utilization of digital therapeutics (JOGO) for post right MCA infarction" will be presented during the poster sessions on July 19, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Salon D.

"I am particularly excited that we'll share a case study from JOGO - our non-invasive digital therapy built on the scientifically proven EMG biofeedback principles, that helped a patient with left hemiparesis post-right MCA infarction improve control of ankle dorsiflexors from 1+ to 3 (using MMT grades), Barthel from 20/100 to 87/100 and a Berg Balance improvement of 93%" said Gary Krasilovsky , PT, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of JOGO Health Inc.

"We are proud to have developed one of the first evidence based digital therapeutics products to treat neuromuscular conditions, and a research philosophy that puts patients first and reduces treatment costs," he said.

There are 15 million new cases of a stroke worldwide every year. In addition, 3 in 1,000 children are born with cerebral palsy and over 100 million women worldwide suffer from urinary incontinence.

About JOGO Health.

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutic company that developed JOGO, a prescription digital therapeutics product to treat neuromuscular (NM) diseases such as stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, bell's palsy, urinary and fecal incontinence and other NM disorders.

JOGO helps enhance rewiring of the CNS to improve voluntary control muscles that was lost due to stroke and other neuro-muscular conditions. JOGO is composed of wearable wireless s/EMG sensors, and a patent protected Mobile App that provide treatment protocols and games that can be adapted for muscle relaxation, movement coordination, and neuro-muscular reeducation, all leveraging neuroplasticity.

Contact:

Sanjai Murali

sanjai@jogohealth.com

SOURCE JOGO Health Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jogohealth.com

