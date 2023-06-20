Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023: Growing Global Focus on Meeting Unmet Needs in Mental Healthcare to Benefit Growth of Digital Therapeutics

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. B2B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.6% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the B2c segment is readjusted to a revised 19.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.8% CAGR



The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.2% and 23.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.7% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Digital Therapeutics is Poised to Benefit from the Increasingly Robust Outlook for Digital Health

Digital Healthcare Sets the Stage for the Rise of Digital Therapeutics: Global Market for Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Digital Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Digital Therapeutics: Overview & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Focus on Meeting Unmet Needs in Mental Healthcare to Benefit Growth of Digital Therapeutics

Shockingly High Burden of Mental Disorders & the Ensuing Focus to Meet Unmet Care Needs Primes Digital Therapeutics for Mass Adoption: Global Economic Cost of Mental Illnesses (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 & 2031

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Key Role in Improving the Effectiveness of Digital Therapeutics

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Focus Long-Term Management & Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for Addressing Management of These Diseases Through Digital Therapeutics: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Here's How Digital Therapeutics Can Help Improve Clinical Outcomes Across the Cardiac Continuum

Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

How Digital Therapeutics is Changing the Oncology Care Landscape?

Worrisome Epidemic Increase in Cancer Incidence to Help Accelerate Adoption of Digital Therapeutics: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rise of mHealth & Smart Medical Devices & Wearables Paves the Way for More Spontaneous Adoption of Digital Therapeutics

Growing Familiarity with mHealth & Use of Medical Wearables Means There is One Less Obstacle in the Implementation of Digital Therapeutics: Global Market for mHealth & Medical Wearables (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 20231

As Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Growing Much Faster Than National GDP, Focus Shifts to Digital Therapeutics for its Ability to Lower Cost of Care

Growing Urgency to Rein-in Spiraling Healthcare Costs Leads Healthcare Community to Take a Closer Look at Digital Therapeutics: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country 2020 VS 2023

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine Doubles the Focus on Digital Therapeutics

Robust Outlook for Personalized Medicine to Create a Parallel Opportunity for Digital Therapeutics: Global Market for Personalized Medicines (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Here's How AR/VR Technologies are Changing the Future of Digital Therapeutics

The Many Benefits of 5G in Healthcare to Catalyze Adoption of Digital Therapeutics

Rapid Penetration of 5G Will Make Implementation of Digital Therapeutics Seamless & More Efficient to Use: Global 5G Subscription (In Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Technology and Innovation to Continue to Drive Adoption of Digital Therapeutics

Cybersecurity Storms Into the Spotlight. Here's Why

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



