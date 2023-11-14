Digital Therapeutics Market will grow at a CAGR of 25.59% between 2022 and 2027 | The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases boosts market growth

News provided by

Technavio

14 Nov, 2023, 23:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Therapeutics Market size is expected to increase by USD 10,629.25 million between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 25.59%. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease boosts market growth. The digital therapeutics market is a transformative force in healthcare, using digital platforms, personalization, and data analytics to improve patient outcomes. It reduces costs through remote monitoring and early interventions while enhancing healthcare access. Collaboration, research, and regulation ensure safety and effectiveness, promoting global expansion. As awareness grows, digital therapeutics empower patients, revolutionizing healthcare delivery for a more personalized, accessible, and efficient future. For more information on market drivers, trends, or challenges, find the sample report here. The comprehensive report covers the digital therapeutics market, including segmentation by product (software and devices), end-user (business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B)), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW)).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Therapeutics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Strategic Objectives of the Digital Therapeutics Market:

  • Improving Patient Outcomes: Utilizing digital platforms, personalized interventions, and data analytics to empower effective disease management and overall well-being.
  • Reducing Healthcare Costs: Offering cost-effective solutions through remote monitoring, preventive measures, and early interventions to alleviate the economic impact of chronic diseases.
  • Enhancing Access to Healthcare: Providing accessible interventions via smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, especially for underserved populations.
  • Personalization and Adaptation: Utilizing AI and ML for personalized treatment plans that adapt to patient needs, enhancing engagement and intervention effectiveness.
  • Regulatory Approvals and Standards: Establishing clear regulations and standards to ensure safety, efficacy, and quality, building trust among stakeholders.
  • Collaborations and Partnerships: Forming strategic alliances to drive innovation, expand market reach, and develop new digital therapeutic solutions.
  • Research and Development: Investing in R&D for novel interventions, refining existing solutions, and exploring new therapeutic areas.
  • Education and Awareness: Raising awareness among healthcare professionals and the public about digital therapeutics' benefits and potential for improving patient outcomes.
  • Data Privacy and Security: Ensuring robust data privacy measures to safeguard sensitive patient health information and maintain trust.
  • Global Expansion: Entering new regions and markets to meet the rising demand for digital healthcare solutions worldwide.

As a result of these strategic objectives, the digital therapeutics market is growing, with evidence-based interventions, cost-effectiveness, personalized treatments, regulatory compliance, and global expansion contributing to enhanced patient care and improved healthcare access.

The Digital Therapeutics Market

The Digital Therapeutics Market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market companies, including:

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Better Therapeutics Inc.
  • BigHealth
  • Brain+ ApS
  • Canary Health
  • Click Therapeutics Inc
  • Digital Therapeutics Alliance Inc.
  • GAIA AG
  • Jogo Health Inc.
  • Limbix Health Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Noom Inc.
  • Omada Health Inc.
  • Pear Therapeutics Inc.
  • ResMed Inc.
  • Teladoc Health Inc.
  • WellDoc Inc.
  • DarioHealth Corp.

Technavio provides the Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 along with the historical data! Buy the full report here.

Below, find a few suggestions:

Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market: The alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market: The gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%.

About Technavio:

Technavio is a trusted source for industry news and insights that help businesses stay ahead in today's competitive landscape. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, we continuously scrutinize and evaluate the dynamic landscape of markets across the globe. Our comprehensive coverage, meticulous research methodologies, and pragmatic industry expertise have earned US the trust and reliance of a vast clientele, including over 100 esteemed Fortune 500 organizations.

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Food trucks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for eating out is an emerging food truck market trend- Technavio

Food trucks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for eating out is an emerging food truck market trend- Technavio

The food trucks market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,409.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.87% according to Technavio. The growing...
Industrial Sensors Market size to grow by USD 12.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth- Technavio

Industrial Sensors Market size to grow by USD 12.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth- Technavio

The global industrial sensors market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.