Digital Therapy Coming to TeleDaddy

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy is a direct-to-consumer digital telemedicine platform offering full suite of capabilities ranging from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed medication to our patients. We are proud to announce that our updated platform functionality will have capability of electronically (ERx) prescribing and delivering Digital Therapy providing streamlined access to therapy for patients.

Digital Therapy is changing the landscape in treating conditions like ADHD, PTSD, Mental Health, Insomnia, Major Depressive Disorder, Migraine, Chronic Pain, Diabetes, Hypertension etc.

Teledaddy Capabilities:

Digital Therapy Telemedicine with SureScript Certification.

Digital Therapy Pharmacy with capability to receive ERx.

Digital therapy Hub.

Digital therapy Pharmacy Billing.

Digital Therapy Medical Billing*.

Digital Therapy DME Billing*.

Digital Therapy PA Help.

State of the art Reports.

Ankit Patel – Founder "Digital Therapeutics has gained a lot of momentum and is in hypergrowth mode as it provides a great fit for conventional treatments either as an adjunct to current treatments or by itself in delivering favorable clinical outcomes for the patients. We would like to partner with DT companies (Pear Therapeutics, Welldoc, Akili Interactive, Nightware, click Therapeutics, Cognoa, Biofourmis, Propeller Health, AppliedVR, Happify Health and others) in a meaningful way to digitally deliver Digital Therapies and be a part of the DT revolution."

We are planning to launch Digital Therapy in second half of 2021.

About TeleDaddy

TeleDaddy is a direct-to-consumer telemedicine company certified by BOTH LegitScript & Surescripts, handling everything from diagnosis by a licensed US physician to the delivery of prescribed medication. TeleDaddy has 5 Platforms including TeleMedicine, Online Pharmacy, DTC TeleMedicine, Brand Manufacturer Solution and Digital Therapy.

