Digital Trade Facilitation Solutions Provider, CrimsonLogic, Announces Its North American Subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), Will Operate as CrimsonLogic as it Focuses on Global Expansion

News provided by

CrimsonLogic

17 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital trade facilitation solutions and part of the PSA Group, today announced its North American subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), will now operate under the CrimsonLogic name.

Founded in 2016, GeTS assisted North American enterprises and logistics service providers with trade facilitation. GeTS focused primarily on customs compliance services, specifically through the ACE and ACI Highway eManifest declaration submissions.

With the consolidation of GeTS into the larger CrimsonLogic family, partners and customers will be able to tap on the full suite of the company's digital capabilities and its global network.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. With over 60 projects implemented across 40 countries, the company's "Total Trade Platform" facilitates the end-to-end value chain for cross-border trade across governments and business segments.

"By aligning our campaigns and messaging under one brand, we ensure a clear and accurate representation of our Total Trade vision," said Lawrence Ng, CEO of CrimsonLogic. "We look forward to increasing and strengthening our position through this brand consolidation and bringing the end-to-end capabilities of our Total Trade Platform to the North American market."

In North America, CrimsonLogic operates offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Irvine, California, USA; and Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Siddharth Priyesh, CrimsonLogic's Vice President and Head of Americas and Caribbean, called the rebranding of GeTS to CrimsonLogic "a pivotal step in the company's pursuit of establishing itself as a unified global brand, showcasing its profound proficiency in cross-border trade within the government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors."

About CrimsonLogic

CrimsonLogic, part of the PSA Group, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

Media Contact
5WPR on behalf of CrimsonLogic
[email protected]

SOURCE CrimsonLogic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.