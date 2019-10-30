Digital Transformation for Oil and Gas Industry the Focus of November 4 ISG Workshop in Houston

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) will lead an interactive workshop on how digital technologies can support long-term growth and innovation in the oil and gas industry at the 10th Annual Operational Excellence in Oil and Gas Summit next week in Houston.

ISG Partners Prashant Kelker and Dale Hearn will lead a two-hour workshop, "Accelerating Your Digital Transformation: Leveraging IoT to Drive Higher Asset Performance and Operational Efficiency Over the Long Term," at 8 a.m., Monday, November 4, at the Norris Conference Center. The ISG team will present solutions to generate additional profits from existing capacity and leverage digital assets to make operations more cost competitive.

"The oil and gas industry is facing unprecedented levels of complexity and market upheaval brought on by historically low commodity prices, geopolitical events, disruptive technologies and increased regulation," Hearn said. "The pressure to simultaneously innovate and reduce the cost of operations is relentless. Our workshop will take an in-depth look at how leading companies are optimizing their digital assets to turn operational expenses into competitive advantage."

Hearn noted the intersection of IT and engineering gives enterprises the capability to garner real-time intelligence and improve decision-making onsite and in remote operations centers. The ISG workshop will explore how the Internet of Things (IoT) and comparative, predictive and prescriptive analytics can be used to improve enterprise return on assets and capital.

"The rapidly evolving digital landscape can help oil and gas companies capture and analyze data that leads to improved exploration efforts, oil recovery, drilling accuracy, project delivery and equipment maintenance and safety," Kelker said.

During the workshop, ISG will identify barriers to achieving asset optimization goals, demonstrate how change management programs can ensure field employees adopt new technologies and approaches, and how a Center of Excellence supports growth by housing best-in-class analytics, process and operational knowledge.

ISG is a sponsor of the IQPC-produced event. More information is available on the event website.

