Digital Transformation in the Global Chemicals Industry 2022: External Digital Platform Developers can Support Chemical Companies with their Digitalization Goals

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation in the Global Chemicals Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Across various industrial sectors, digitalization has rapidly developed, utilizing several existing and emerging digital technologies, including AI, Big Data analytics (BDA), IoT, machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), robotics, and automation. While the chemicals industry was relatively slow to adopt these technologies, the transformation rate in the industry has increased considerably in the past 5 years.



The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation in the industry to enable companies to rapidly address remote and hybrid working practices, prolonged and sometimes broken supply chains, and changing end-user demands.



The publisher, in its March 2018 study, Impact of Digitization on the Chemical Industry, identified 7 domains of digital transformation and provided an overview of enabling digital technologies.



This new study analyzes the market using 6 emerging themes: Digitalization for Sustainability, Empowered Workforce, Digitalization for Innovation, Enhanced Customer Experience, Digital Transformation of Supply Chain, and Transformation because of Emerging Technologies.



Each theme will cover 1 or more of the 7 domains. While attaining operational excellence is at the core of digitalization strategies of larger petrochemicals, chemicals, and formulation companies in this industry, there is a general rise in awareness among organizations about the importance of adopting a holistic approach by placing their internal workforce and end customers at the core of this transformation as well.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Transformation in the Chemicals Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

3 Introduction

Background and Introduction

Scope of the Analysis - Digital Transformation Themes

Sectors of the Chemical Industry Value Chain

Digitalization for Sustainability

Empowered Workforce

Digitalization for Innovation

Enhanced Customer Experience

Digital Transformation of Supply Chain

Transformation Because of Emerging Technologies

Global Chemicals Industry Digital Transformation Expenditure Forecast

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Chemical Industries

Introduction

Chemical Industries - Segment Overview

Diversified Chemical Companies - Case Studies

Additives - Case Studies

Polymers and Resins - Case Studies

Degree of Digitalization - Chemical Industries

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Formulation Industries

Introduction

Formulation Industries - Segment Overview

Coatings - Case Studies

Adhesives and Sealants - Case Studies

Lubricants - Case Studies

Degree of Digitalisation - Formulation Industries

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Packaging

Packaging - Segment Overview

Packaging - Digital Technology Contributing to Circularity

Digital Concepts in Packaging

Packaging Companies - Case Studies

Packaging - Other Case Studies

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Monetization

Growth Opportunity 2: 5G and Edge Computing

Growth Opportunity 3: Quantum Computing in R&D and Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 4: External Digital Platform Developers can Support Chemical Companies with their Digitalization Goals

List of Acronyms

8 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

About the Publisher

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

