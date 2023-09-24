Digital Transformation in the Retail Market to grow by USD 868.71 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing penetration of IoT and the adoption of cloud services to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital transformation in the retail market is expected to grow by USD 868.71 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.09% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by technology (IoT, cloud computing, big data, AI, and AR/VR), product (consumer electronics, media and entertainment, apparel, food and beverage, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing penetration of IoT and the adoption of cloud services. The emergence of the IoT has brought about a revolution in the retail sector where customers are transformed into Smart Retailers who collect and analyze data relating to their individual needs, tastes, and habits as quickly as possible. This will enable retailers to predict the shopping habits of their customers, offering them individually made products and services in line with their needs. For example, smart stores are one of the main approaches adopted by retail stores that involve the principle of automating retail platforms using IoT technology. In this concept, retailers automate processes in retail stores through the deployment of RFID sensors, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, smart shelves, smart carts, and smart carts. video. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions of the market's growth. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the digital transformation market: Accenture Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., UST Global Inc, and Salesforce Inc.

The Digital Transformation Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 17.05% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The increasing technology partnerships in the retail sector is a major trend in the market.

The retail sector is benefiting from the integration of various technologies like AI, cloud tech, and enterprise software, which are reshaping operations and enhancing efficiency.

Retailers are forming strategic alliances with technology providers to adapt to evolving customer needs and explore new prospects. An example of this is Google's introduction of Product Discovery Solutions for Retail in January 2021 .

. These solutions are designed to enhance e-commerce capabilities and enable retailers to deliver personalized customer experiences, representing a significant advantage for them.

.Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Security and privacy concerns about data are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth.

The retail sector is seeing increasing use of digital technology, driven by the expansion of e-commerce and social commerce.

While integrating advanced digital tools like AI and IoT can improve the customer experience by enabling omnichannel interactions, it also exposes businesses to significant risks, including data breaches and cybersecurity attacks.

Additionally, many retail businesses collect and store sensitive customer information, including personal data, addresses, and transaction records (including credit/debit card details), weak for e-commerce purposes.

Data shared by customers to facilitate personalized shopping experiences is vulnerable to breaches and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The IoT segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. IoT can be defined as a network of connected physical objects equipped with sensors. The main benefit of implementing IoT is to enable devices to communicate, analyze, and share data about the physical world through networks and cloud-based software platforms. Additionally, IoT adoption in the retail industry is becoming more widespread for a number of applications, such as improving store operations, reducing theft, and increasing purchases through cross-selling. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Digital Transformation in the Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 868.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., UST Global Inc, and Salesforce Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

