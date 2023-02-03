Digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry to grow by 15.33% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rise in investments and partnerships will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 03, 2023, 07:30 ET
Information Services Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bluware Corp., Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Sector (downstream, upstream, and midstream), technology (IoT, E&P software, big data, cloud computing, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America).
The digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry was valued at USD 26.45 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 9.32 billion. The digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry size is estimated to grow by USD 58.66 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 16.56% according to Technavio.
Digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- Accenture Plc: The company offers digital transformations such as a single strategy and operating model.
- Amazon.com Inc: The company offers digital transformations to record, analyze, and regulate information.
- AVEVA Group Plc: The company offers digital transformations for planning and operations, engineering, and asset performance.
Global digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
- The rise in investments and partnerships
- Rising pressure to improve operational efficiency
- Growing need for advanced technologies in exploration activities
KEY challenges –
- Lack of skilled labor
- The growing threat of cyber attacks
- Increase data quality and management challenges
What are the key data covered in this digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry across APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry vendors
Digital Transformation Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
195
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.56%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 58.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
15.33
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bluware Corp., Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
