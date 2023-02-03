Digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry to grow by 15.33% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rise in investments and partnerships will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Vendors : 15+, Including Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bluware Corp., Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Sector (downstream, upstream, and midstream), technology (IoT, E&P software, big data, cloud computing, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , and South America ).

The digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry was valued at USD 26.45 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 9.32 billion. The digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry size is estimated to grow by USD 58.66 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 16.56% according to Technavio.

Digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Accenture Plc: The company offers digital transformations such as a single strategy and operating model.

The company offers digital transformations such as a single strategy and operating model. Amazon.com Inc: The company offers digital transformations to record, analyze, and regulate information.

The company offers digital transformations to record, analyze, and regulate information. AVEVA Group Plc: The company offers digital transformations for planning and operations, engineering, and asset performance.

Global digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

The rise in investments and partnerships

Rising pressure to improve operational efficiency

Growing need for advanced technologies in exploration activities

KEY challenges –

Lack of skilled labor

The growing threat of cyber attacks

Increase data quality and management challenges

What are the key data covered in this digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry across APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , and South America

, and , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry vendors

Digital Transformation Market In The Oil And Gas Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 195 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 58.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bluware Corp., Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

